You might still be playing catch-up with all of the new Netflix original films and series that have come along in 2019, but the streaming service isn't going to be slowing down in the new year. Netflix has already lined up dozens of new additions for its library in 2020, from shows that are returning for a final bow to already-buzzy film projects to those titles that are completely new.

To help you plan for what's ahead for Netflix in 2020, here's a look at every title that has already been scheduled to air next year.

Asa Butterfield, Sex Education Photo: Sam Taylor/Netflix

January

Messiah Season 1(Jan. 1): When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media becomes increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Anne with an E Season 3 (Jan. 3): The series, inspired by the classic Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables, comes to an end.

Crazy Delicious: This cooking competition show will be led by celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt, and Heston Blumenthal.

Eden: This sci-fi anime series tells the story of robots raising the last human child on Earth.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: This anime adaptation is directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 1 (Jan. 4): This animated preschool series will give fictional life to the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics by following kid car Cory Carson on his adventures through Bumperton Hills.

AJ and the Queen Season 1 (Jan. 10): RuPaul stars as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who decides to hit the road after being robbed by her partner. Her cross-country adventure takes a surprising turn when she discovers a 10-year-old (Izzy G.) has stowed away in her trailer.

Ares Season 1 (Jan. 17): This psychological horror series centers on a secret student society in Amsterdam filled with wealth, power and... demons.

Sex Education Season 2 (Jan. 17): Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola while also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school, and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The Ranch Part 8 (Jan. 24): The final 10 episodes of the family dramedy will bring the series to its conclusion.

Next in Fashion Season 1 (Jan. 29): This high-stakes competition series features innovative designers competing to become the next big thing in fashion. The series is hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung.

BoJack Horseman Season 6, Part 2 (Jan. 31): The second half of the final season of this animated favorite finally arrives.

Ragnarok (Jan. 31): This coming-of-age drama builds on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda and revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be.

Spinning OutSeason 1 (Jan. TBD): Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater, is ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. However, when she's presented a second chance as a pair skater, she seizes the opportunity to continue her career and pairs up with resident bad boy Justin (Evan Roderick).

Grace & Frankie Season 6 (Jan. TBD): The penultimate season of the celebrated dramedy series features more adventures from the title's twosome, portrayed by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Jan. 24): Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is still reeling from Nick's (Gavin Leatherwood) possession by the Dark Lord but enlists her mortal friends, "The Fright Club," to help free him from eternal damnation.

Locke & Key Photo: Netflix

February

Locke & Key Season 1 (Feb. 7): This long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill's comic books finally arrives. The story centers on the three Locke siblings — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they move into their ancestral home with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), after their father's untimely and mysterious demise.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12): The sequel to the romantic comedy favorite arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.

Harvey Street Kids

July

Harvey Street Kids Season 1 (July 12): The Harvey Girls - Audrey, Lotta, and Dot - the block's self-appointed guardians and the world's bestest BFFs, will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure.

Treehouse Detectives Season 1 (July 12): This new CG-animated children's series follows two curious bears who are no strangers to adventure. Big-hearted Toby and his more rational sister Teri form a snap team of detectives, called upon to solve the neighborhood's mysteries.

The Hollow Season 1 (July 12): Perplexing mystery awaits viewers in this new animated-action series, which opens with three teens, Adam, Kai and Mira, as they awake confused and alone in an underground bunker.

Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti and Michiel Huisman, The Haunting of Hill House Photo: Netflix

Not Yet Scheduled

13 Reasons Why Season 4: The deadly drama at Liberty High continues with this final season.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan: This docudrama focuses on the warring kingdoms of feudal Japan.

Alice in Borderland: Ryohei Alice (Alice), a listless, jobless, and video-game-obsessed young man, sees a strange light and suddenly finds himself in a mysteriously emptied out version of Tokyo along with his two best friends.

Behind Her Eyes: This psychological thriller is based on the 2017 novel of the same name.

Blood and Water: A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes' first show with Netflix is based upon the beloved book series about romance in 1800s England.

The Christmas Chronicles 2: Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, with real-life wife Goldie Hawn stepping in to become Mrs. Claus, which reunites Santa with Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) as the two team up to stop a magical troublemaker from destroying Christmas.

The Circle US: This social-media competition series features players making choices to be themselves or someone else as they compete for a cash prize.

Cursed: This new take on the Arthurian legend features a teenager named Nimue who joins forces with the mercenary Arthur on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Dash & Lily: This romantic holiday series is based upon Dash & Lily's Book of Dares and stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

Dear White People Season 4: Justin Simien's groundbreaking series comes to an end.

Emily's Wonder Lab: This live-action kids series makes STEM fun with science experiments, activities, and demonstrations.

The English Game: Julian Fellowes' latest drama looks back on the history of football.

Fate: The Winx Saga: This live-action young adult series is inspired by the Italian animated series.

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2: The final season of the Full House revival will continue with nine new episodes.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The series leads preschoolers room to room through a dollhouse of mini-worlds and kittens.

Ginny & Georgia: This coming of age story centers on an angsty 15-year-old named Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) as they attempt to start a new and normal life in New England.

Go, Dog, Go!: Tag and Scooch are two young pups living in Pawston who are always on the go and exploring their world. The series is based on the children's book of the same name.

GLOW Season 4: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling hit the mat one last time.

Grand Army: This drama series adapts Katie Cappiello's play Slut.

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow: Gwyneth Paltrow will be bringing her lifestyle brand to the screen, as she and her digital team talk to experts about wellness issues.

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Mike Flanagan's follow up to The Haunting of Hill House adapts Henry James' The Turn of the Screw and features the return of Season 1 stars Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Henry Thomas.

Hollywood: Ryan Murphy's latest project with Netflix is this star-studded period drama about Hollywood's golden age.

I Am Not Okay with This: Based on the 2017 graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, this dark comedy series centers on a high school student who discovers her own telekinetic powers.

I Do, Redo: Jessica Mulroney hosts this series, which gives couples a second chance at the perfect wedding day.

The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show: This half-hour sketch comedy series gives Iliza Schlesinger new room to shine.

Into the Night: This Belgian original is from producer Jason George and tells the story of retaining humanity in the face of cosmic disaster.

Izzy Bee's Koala World: 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother rescue koalas on their Australian island.

Japan Sinks 2020: This anime series picks up days after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as an earthquake rocks the city.

Ju-On: This series explores the real-life origins of the Japanese horror classic.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: This animated series is set in the world of the doomed dinosaur sanctuary in Isla Nublar.

The Last Dance: Michael Jordan opens up in this definitive docuseries about his life and career.

Leslie Jones' comedy special: The Saturday Night Live alum hits the stage for an hour-long standup special.

Lucifer Season 5: The final season of this devilish drama should arrive sometime in 2020.

Kid Cosmic: The new series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls centers on an odd, imaginative boy who acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: A sheltered girl gets a crash course in survival when a mutant attack sends her to the surface, far from the safety of her underground home.

Madam C.J. Walker: This limited series stars Octavia Spencer as the eponymous hair care pioneer, America's first black self-made female millionaire.

Never Have I Ever: A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

October Faction: Based on the Steve Niles comic, this series centers on a family that includes a retired monster-hunter, a witch, and a warlock.

Onisciente: In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system and investigates why.

Outer Banks: This YA series features a group of teens called the "Pogues" who embark on a secret mission to find their leader's missing father and stumble upon a treasure map.

Pacific Rim: As monsters emerge from the sea to attack Earth, humanity must fight back using giant robot warriors in this anime adaptation of the blockbuster film franchise.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again: This sequel to the holiday rom-com adds yet another Vanessa Hudgens character to the mix.

Queen Sono: A highly trained South African spy (Pearl Thusi) must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

Ratched: Ryan Murphy's adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest stars Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched.

Reality Z: This Brazilian comedy horror series breathes new life into the British zombie series Dead Set.

Rhyme Time Town: Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Selena: The Series: This biopic series stars Christian Serratos as the titular Tejano music superstar whose life came to a tragic end after the head of her fan club murdered her at the age of just 24.

The Society Season 2: New Ham is under new leadership, and Allie (Kathryn Newton) and Will (Jacques Colimon) are going to be in trouble when the YA drama returns.

Space Force: This original comedy series created by and starring Steve Carell centers on the Earthlings who are tasked with creating the eponymous sixth branch of the armed services. Carell reunites with The Office creator Greg Daniels for the show.

Spectros: A teenage boy and his friends get caught in a clash between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits in their neighborhood.

StarBeam: A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana: This "raw and emotionally revealing" documentary about the music superstar will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Netflix.

Tiny Pretty Things: Set in the world of an elite ballet academy, the characters will do everything it takes to make their dreams come true in this adaptation of the book of the same name.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: The Transformers franchise follows the Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

Trinkets Season 2: The second and final season about teen shoplifters will answer the questions left over from Season 1.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend: This interactive special will serve as a continuation of the comedy series that allows audiences to help Kimmy on her way.

Unorthodox: A young woman flees to Berlin from an estranged marriage in Brooklyn, but her past catches up to her.

What-to-Doodles: An adventurous and lovable team of clever young creatures play, grow, laugh, learn, and sing together in colorful Zoo York City.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia: The trolls, aliens, and wizards living in Arcadia face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world.

The Woods: A Warsaw prosecutor's hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier.

Young Wallander: A reimagining of Kurt Wallander as a cop in his early 20s in 2020 Sweden.