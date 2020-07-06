Finally, some good news: The wait for The Kissing Booth 2 is almost over. The sequel to Netflix's 2018 teen romance will premiere on the streaming service on July 24, but first you can check out the trailer, which promises an appropriate amount of teen relationship drama.

The sequel picks up not long after the first Kissing Booth left off: Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) are still together as he heads off to Harvard, but their relationship is about to be tested. If the trailer is anything to go by, there are going to be plenty of long-distance dating woes while Elle is left to finish out her senior year of high school and Noah begins meeting new girls in college.

There's also a new boy in school, Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who is completely unfazed when he overhears Elle calling him a "snack," but he has no interest in becoming a kisser for this year's kissing booth fundraiser. Oh, and she's dealing with a changing relationship with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) as they both try to get into their dream schools. It's safe to say The Kissing Booth 2 has a lot of ground to cover.

In addition to King, Elordi, Perez, and Courtney, The Kissing Booth 2 stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Morné Visser, Bianca Bosch, Carson White, and Tyler Chaney. The sequel is written, directed, and produced by Vince Marcello, who was also behind the first film.

The Kissing Booth 2 premieres Friday, July 24 on Netflix.