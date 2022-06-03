VPN Meaning

Before discussing the best VPNs of 2022, we need to explain the service. So, what is a VPN? And what is a VPN used for? A VPN is a virtual private network. It protects your privacy when you're online, whether you're on your laptop, mobile device, or tablet.

When you're online, your internet service provider (ISP) and the websites you visit can track your activity and location through your internet protocol (IP) address. This is an identifier assigned to your devices through your ISP.

But, when you use a VPN, which is legal to use in the United States, your activity becomes encrypted so your IP address will no longer be visible to your ISP or the websites you visit. That's because they'll see the IP address of your VPN service provider instead.

Additionally, since your location is blocked, you may be able to access streaming content that is limited based on location. However, using a VPN might break your terms of service, so check if the streaming service you use allows you to also use a VPN to watch titles from other countries.

This gives you privacy from having your activity monitored, freedom from being dependent upon services available only in your local area, and security from having prying eyes hack your devices.

In this article, we're going to look at five of the top VPN providers available, the services they offer, and what they cost.

Best VPNs of 2022: Our Top Picks

Let's take a look at what we think are the best VPNs that 2022 has to offer.



ExpressVPN NordVPN Surfshark Best Monthly Cost $8/mo. $4/mo. $2/mo. Maximum Monthly Cost $13/mo. $12/mo. $13/mo. Free Trial No No Seven days Simultaneous Connections Five Six Unlimited Logging No No No IP Addresses Dynamic Dynamic or Static Dynamic or Static

ExpressVPN

One of the oldest virtual private network providers, ExpressVPN was founded in 2009 and is currently Kape Technologies-owned. Based in the British Virgin Islands, its North American office is in Toronto.

ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries that can serve subscribers in 160 countries. It works on all the major platforms, including Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux. It does not track your activity logs or your connection logs. It offers 24/7 subscriber support through a live chat function.

While ExpressVPN does not offer a true free trial, it does have a 30-day money back guarantee. While you have to pay for your first month, if you decide you don't like the service and want to cancel, you can get the payment for your first 30 days refunded.

ExpressVPN offers three plans, where you can pay monthly ($13/mo.), twice a year ($60 once every six months), or annually ($100/yr.). In addition to paying with standard credit cards -- American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and JCB -- and PayPal, you can also pay through your Bitcoin account, along with a variety of other payment options.

NordVPN

Based in Panama, NordVPN has been protecting its subscribers for 10 years, having been founded in 2012. One of the most trusted VPNs, NordVPN serves more than 14 million subscribers worldwide through more than 5,400 servers in 60 countries.

Like ExpressVPN, NordVPN does not maintain activity or connection logs and offers 24/7 live chat subscriber support. It can be used on Android, iOS, macOS, and Linux operating systems, and routers.

NordVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its plans, meaning that while you have to pay upfront to use the service, you can get your payment back in the first 30 days if you don't like it.

NordVPN offers one-month, one-year, and two-year plans. The one-month plan is $12/mo., while the one-year plan is $60/yr. for the first year and $100/yr. after year one. The two-year plan is $96 for the first two years, then $100/yr. after the initial period. NordVPN accepts payment through major credit cards, cryptocurrencies, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and various other payment methods.

Surfshark

One of the newer VPNs, Surfshark was founded in 2018 and is based in the Netherlands. The company has over 3,200 servers in more than 65 countries.

Like the others, Surfshark does not maintain logs of your activity and offers 24/7 subscriber support. However, while Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee like the previous VPN service providers, it also offers a seven-day free trial if you're using an Android, iOS, or macOS device.

Like NordVPN, Surfshark offers one-month, one-year, and two-year plans. The one-month plan costs $13/mo. For the one-year plan, the first year is $48/yr., which then increases to $60/yr. after year one. The two-year plan costs $60 for the first 24 months. Payment can be made with major credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and even cryptocurrency for added anonymity.

IPVanish

Based in the United States, IPVanish got its start in 2012 in Orlando. The New York City-based VPN company is Ziff Davis-owned. IPVanish makes use of more than 40,000 IP addresses from over 2,000 servers in more than 75 locations.

You can use IPVanish on an unlimited number of devices. Your activity will not be logged and you'll have access to 24/7 subscriber support. Like the other providers, IPVanish offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. It can be used with Windows, macOS, Fire TV, Android, iOS, Chrome OS, and Linux operating systems.

IPVanish offers subscribers the choice of three plans -- monthly, quarterly, and an annual plan. The rate for subscribers who choose to pay every month is $11/mo. To pay quarterly, the rate is $16 once every three months. The annual rate is $48/yr. for the first year and increases to $90/yr. beginning with year two. IPVanish accepts major credit cards and PayPal.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN stands out a bit from the other VPN service providers on the list in the number of plans offered and its guarantee. It was founded in 2011 in Romania and is currently Kape Technologies-owned, the same company that owns ExpressVPN. CyberGhost VPN has a network of over 7,800 servers in 91 countries.

With CyberGhost VPN, you can protect up to seven devices and your activity will not be tracked. It can be used on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux devices, along with gaming consoles, smart TVs, and routers. You'll also have access to 24/7 subscriber support.

Unlike all the other providers on this list, CyberGhost offers four plans -- one month, one year, two years, and three years. While the one-month plan comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee, all the other plans include a 45-day guarantee, more than the other VPNs we've talked about. The one-month plan is $13/mo. The annual plan is $51/yr.; while the two-year plan is $78 once every two years. The longest plan we've discussed, CyberGhost's three-year plan, is $89 once every three years. The VPN accepts major credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, and even Bitcoin.