Kung Fu Panda 4 Is Available to Rent & Buy On Amazon

Jack Black is at it again as Po the panda in the fourth installment of the family-friendly Kung Fu Panda series. After finding its way into theaters earlier this year, Kung Fu Panda 4 is available for purchase and to rent on Prime Video. It's a good day.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Amazon

The legendary Dragon Warrior is back in an action-packed and exciting watch that kids and adults alike will enjoy. This time around, Po the panda is going the extra mile to fill his old buddy Oogway's shoes as the leader of the Valley of Peace. In this journey, Po faces a new enemy, a shape-shifting sorceress Chameleon, who has resurrected Tai Lung and other martial arts masters to steal their skills. He teams up with a quick-witted fox bandit named Zehn (played by Awkwafina) to help him on his quest to find a new Dragon Warrior to take over, ultimately learning that sometimes, you can find a hero in the most unexpected individual.

Po and Zhen continue their quest with all the hijinks you can expect from Po and the world of Kung Fu Panda. It's a laughable flick that'll leave the whole family giggling with tears in their eyes.

How to Watch Kung Fu Panda 4

Right now, you can purchase of rent Kung Fu Panda 4 on Prime Video. Renting will cost shoppers just $20, while buying the film will cost $30. Ready to get in on the action? Get a move on it below.

