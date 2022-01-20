9 Shows and Movies Like Squid Game to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Red light: You're all out of new episodes of Squid Game, the hit South Korean survival drama about a group of people pulled together to play life-or-death playground games for money. Green light: Squid Game has officially been renewed for Season 2. Red light: We still don't know when the new season will be released. Green light: We've got a list of several shows and movies like Squid Game that fans will enjoy!

While we wait for Squid Game Season 2, check out these other series, many of which hail from Korea and Asia, feature high-stakes games with major consequences, or are bleak tales of morality. Here are more shows and movies like Squid Game to watch next.

Stream Squid Game Watch on Netflix

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! We also have hand-picked selections based on shows you already love, as well as suggestions for what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Peacock.

Hellbound Jung Jaegu/Netflix

If Squid Game was your first Korean drama, then be sure to give the new Netflix thriller Hellbound a whirl to see what else Korean TV producers do best. The series, created and directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and based on his webtoon Hell, mixes horror with morality superbly, just as Squid Game mixes thrills with morality. When angels begin to descend upon Earth to let sinners know when they will die and that they're being taken to hell via a trio of smoking creatures who beat the victims to a bloody pulp before frying them, the rest of the world begins to take notice, especially a religious cult who see this as God's answer to our growing ambivalence of right and wrong. Like Squid Game, you'll go into it thinking it's one thing, but realize it's something much more complex.

Lee Sun-Kyun, Dr. Brain Apple TV+

For the next level of Korean dramas, be sure to check out Dr. Brain, a psychological sci-fi thriller that debuted on Apple TV+ in November 2021. The drama is about a brain scientist who devises a way to transfer memories from one person to the other, with his goal being to investigate a family tragedy. It is, like Squid Game, absolutely insane as it deals with tapping into the minds of the dead and living and visualizes what that might look like (answer: like a psychedelic nightmare), but it's also rooted in emotion that drives the story.



Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor



Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

It's possible that the creators of Squid Game watched the anime Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor and decided to make a live-action series based on it, because the similarities are uncanny. Its lead is a man in debt who's offered the opportunity of a lifetime to compete in a series of games with others who are in the red to pay off what he owes. The games include Rock, Paper, Scissors and walking across a balance beam — that just so happens to be electrified — while others bet on which participants they think will win. Like Squid Game, it's brutal, with characters facing extreme risks, but there's even more trickery going on as competitors try to outdo each other to shave down their debts.

Alice in Borderland Haro Aso,Shogakukan / ROBOT

If you simplify Squid Game down to "you play and win a game OR YOU DIE!," then the Japanese Netflix series Alice in Borderland is the perfect follow-up. It follows a video game enthusiast and his two friends who mysteriously find themselves in a parallel Tokyo where they're forced to play various games to survive. Unlike Squid Game, the challenge is solving problems rather than competing against others, and once the games start, they keep coming. As does the grisly violence!

#Alive Netflix

If you enjoyed the rare glimpses of humanity in Squid Game between Seong Gi-hun (no. 456) and Oh Il-nam (no. 001), you'll probably enjoy Netflix's #Alive, a Korean zombie thriller about a young man who locks himself in his apartment during a zombie apocalypse. Amidst the carnage and chaos, he discovers another survivor not too far away whom he bonds with. Sure, it has nothing to do with games or winning money, but it does share Squid Game's focus on survival and morality.

Park Kyu-young, Sweet Home Netflix

Need more of that dark, bonkers Korean drama energy that Squid Game has? Strap in and fire up Sweet Home, a fantasy horror series about a group of people locked inside an apartment complex while the world turns into monsters — monsters that reflect their inner demons — all around them. There are no shady corporations pulling strings on games, but like Squid Game, there's good interpersonal drama when there's not insane action. (Also, there are monster fights. Everyone loves monster fights.)

Battle Royale Amazon/IMDb TV

It's not the original "put a bunch of people together and have them kill each other to survive" movie, but it's one of the earliest to really define the genre's meaningless violence for today's audiences. Plus, it's the reason your nephew is addicted to Fortnite and other battle royale video games, and it's the reason Hunger Games even exists. The 2000 Japanese film is set in a time when a totalitarian government takes very extreme measures to curb juvenile delinquency: a high school class is taken to an island where they're told to kill each other until one person is left alive. It doesn't sound like that great of a plan, but it is that great of a movie.

The Purge Alfonso Bresciani/USA Network

There are no games of life and death to be played in USA Network's The Purge, but if they did happen, they wouldn't be illegal! The series, based on the movie franchise, posits what would happen if nothing was illegal for a night (or various other amounts of time, like FOREVER), and the answer is insanity. Admittedly, the series isn't America's crowning achievement, but if the mayhem of Squid Game is what you're after, then The Purge will provide it. (Just don't look for much else.)



3%



3% Netflix

Adults shouldn't have all the fun in competing against each other for prosperity. The Brazilian young adult series 3% is set during the reign of a — say it with me — totalitarian government in which 20-year-olds have one chance to escape living in poverty and live among the rich and happy on an island paradise. But to do so, they have to be approved of while going through "the Process," a series of tests designed to evaluate the candidate's worth. The tests range from a simple interview to solving fake crime scenes to deciphering hallucinations caused by gas. But like Squid Game, the objective is to make it to the next round.

Squid Game is now on Netflix.