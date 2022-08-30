Join or Sign In
There's a whole new round of games in store
Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.
Here's everything we know about Squid Game Season 2.
It took a long time for Squid Game to get officially renewed; the Season 2 pick-up was announced in June 2022, nine months after the series premiered. Along with the show's renewal for a second season, Netflix tweeted a letter from creator Dong-hyuk in which he confirms "a whole new round" of games is in store, plus some some details about Season 2, like who we can expect to see back. Turns out, that terrifying gigantic doll has a "boyfriend," and his name is Cheol-su.
So far, there's no date set for Season 2, although Dong-hyuk told Vanity Fair it could be by the end of 2023 or 2024.
There was a lot (and we mean A LOT) of death in Season 1, which makes for a very stripped-down cast going into Season 2. That means lots of new characters will have to be introduced in the future. In the tweet above, Dong-hyuk let us know that the main character, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, will return, along with game overseer "The Front Man" (Lee Byung-hun). Plus, "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back." Whatever you do, don't accept his offer to play!
Season 1 of Squid Game is currently available to stream on Netflix.