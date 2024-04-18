Get Almost 40% Off the Amazon Fire TV Stick Right Now

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Calling all Prime members: get ready to save a whopping 40% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Still paying for cable? In this economy? Even when you can save 38% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick and stream all your favorite shows with the streaming services you're already paying for? Let's get real for a second. If you're thinking of ditching cable and streaming full-time, this incredible deal will get you started.
The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick is a whopping 50% more powerful than its predecessor, ensuring lightning-fast streaming in total HD. With the Alexa Voice Remote, navigating your favorite shows has never been easier. Simply tell Alexa to throw on your favorite show and she'll get it grooving.
While you're likely already subscribed to Hulu, Max, Disney+, and the like, this purchase will grant buyers a complimentary 6-month subscription to MGM+, granting you access to a treasure trove of Hollywood hits and original series.
Plus, this deal utilizes Prime's two-day shipping, meaning you'll have your new Fire TV Stick in just two days or less. Ready to save and stream? Get in on this stellar deal before it goes back to full price.
For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.