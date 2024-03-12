The Complete Guide to Spring TV: Everything to Know About What to Watch This Season

Spring is always a busy time on TV, as more and more shows try to squeeze in their seasons right before the Emmy eligibility window closes. But coming on the heels of last year's labor movements in Hollywood, which pushed back a number of summer and fall shows as writers and actors went on strike for fair wages, this spring is more packed than ever. We've got returning favorites on cable, like AMC's Interview with the Vampire, streaming, like Netflix's Bridgerton, and broadcast, like ABC's Grey's Anatomy and The CW's All American. Plus, exciting new shows like HBO's The Sympathizer, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and Prime Video's Fallout are on the way. Finding great shows to watch won't be an issue this season — but keeping track of them could be. That's where we come in.

TV Guide's 2024 Spring Guide has everything you need to know about spring TV — and streaming movies — in one place. First, you'll find our top picks for the most anticipated shows and movies of the season. Next up, we've got monthly TV updates, including what to watch this month and what's been renewed and canceled. After that, check out everything coming to each of the major streamers, as well as the best shows and movies on each streamer, premiere dates, and schedules. Finally, we've got everything you need to know on your favorite shows. Whether you want to know what to watch on Netflix or get the scoop on this season of 9-1-1, you'll find the information you need right here.

All season long, we'll keep this page updated with our latest spring TV coverage, so keep it bookmarked and check back throughout the spring. Happy watching!



TV Guide's top picks this season

Looking for just the best of the best? We've combed the TV calendar for the upcoming shows that we're excited for, and our most anticipated shows list is a sweet mixture of returning favorites like Interview with the Vampire and Bridgerton and new series like The Sympathizer and Sugar. These are the shows we can't wait to watch.

TV still rules the living room, but new straight-to-streaming movies are an easy way to skirt around option paralysis from all the shows out there. This spring, get ready for a Road House remake, a documentary about sperm, and Anne Hathaway hooking up with the lead singer of a boy band. Grab some popcorn and Milk Duds and settle into our list of the best movies to stream at home this spring.



Monthly TV updates

This is everything you need to know about what to watch in March across all streaming services, cable, and broadcast channels, from TV Guide's top picks to a calendar of all the month's highlights. Plus, this guide links out to all of our individual guides to the major streamers.

Would you believe Tracker is coming back for Season 2? Find out what else has been renewed — and what's been axed.



What to watch by streamer

Netflix

Prime Video

Hulu

HBO and Max



Everything to know about your favorite spring shows

The Regime (March 3, HBO)



Extraordinary Season 2 (March 6, Hulu)



The Academy Awards (March 10, ABC)



Young Royals (March 11, Netflix)



9-1-1 Season 7 (March 14, ABC)



Grey's Anatomy Season 20 (March 14, ABC)



Invincible Season 2 Part 2 (March 14, Prime Video)



Station 19 Season 7 (March 14, ABC)



Girls5eva Season 3 (March 14, Netflix)



Manhunt (March 15, Apple TV+)



3 Body Problem (March 21, Netflix)



All American Season 6 (April 1, The CW)



Ripley (April 4, Netflix)



Fallout (April 11, Prime Video)



The Big Door Prize Season 2 (April 24, Apple TV+)



Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (May 12, AMC)



Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 (May 16, Netflix)



Outer Range Season 2 (May 16, Prime Video)



Evil Season 4 (May TBD, Paramount+)