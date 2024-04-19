Join or Sign In
Is the Prime Video hit headed out of Los Angeles?
The Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video has been oh so hot since the entire first season dropped on April 10 — and I'm not just saying that as a pun about the nuclear apocalypse depicted on the show. The video game adaptation, executive produced by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, stars Ella Purnell as a member of the underground bunker Vault 33 who goes to the surface to explore a postapocalyptic wasteland after nuclear war devastates society and Walton Goggins as a mutated gunslinging ghoul living the outlaw life.
The good news is that Prime Video knows it has a hit on its hands, and renewed Fallout for Season 2 a week after Season 1 premiered. The first season ends on a very pointed tease — meaning we've already got some pretty clear ideas of what we could encounter moving forward — so let's break down everything we know about Season 2, including when it could be released, what it might be about, and who will be in it.
Quick Links:
Amazon Prime Video dropped all eight episodes of Fallout Season 1 on April 10, and the post-apocalyptic dramedy immediately turned into a water cooler-style hit, and not just with folks who'd played the video games on which this series is based. Given that massive popularity, it only took a week for Amazon to decide to renew Fallout for a second season. That's really the only confirmed news about Season 2, though the final scene of Season 1 tells us we'll be traveling a bit after spending all of these first eight episodes in Los Angeles.
With Fallout being renewed, co-creators Geneva Dworet-Robertson and Graham Wagner are on the clock. It took more than two years for them to put together the first season of Fallout, but things should go more quickly with Season 2 since they've already built a lot of the sets they'll need, like the vaults, and they've probably got a much better idea of what they want the show to be by this point. But considering how big of a production Fallout is, you should expect a minimum of a year before we get another season, though two years wouldn't be all that surprising. Let's optimistically hope for late 2025.
The Season 1 finale of Fallout was full of twists and reveals — I won't bother summarizing it all, because that would take too long, but you can read a rundown at our sister site, GameSpot. And at the very end of the season finale, we learned that Season 2 will take us away from Los Angeles and into the desert city of New Vegas, the only major city in North America that didn't suffer from a direct nuclear blast when the bombs fell.
New Vegas was the main setting for the video game Fallout: New Vegas, which took place in 2281, just 15 years before the events of the show. And that means the show could potentially have a lot of familiar faces in Season 2, such as Mr. House, who was CEO of robot manufacturer RobCo before the war and who was part of Vault-Tec's apocalyptic conspiracy in the Season 1 finale. Mr. House ran New Vegas in the game, and he had set up the defenses that prevented the town from being nuked. Likewise, two other companies that were involved with Vault-Tec's conspiracy, REPCONN and Big MT, have their headquarters in the area, which players are able to explore in the game.
The thing to remember about Fallout: New Vegas is that it can have several dramatically different endings depending on what the player chooses — you can help the NCR take over Vegas, you can help an army of barbarians called Caesar's Legion take over, or you can help the ancient and decrepit Mr. House, or the computer that runs his casino, maintain their control over the place. With the NCR seemingly out of the picture in Season 1, and the Mr. House cameo in the Season 1 finale, our money's on the TV series showing us House succeeded. Hey, it's Vegas, and you know what they say: The house always wins.
Season 1 took place in a part of the wasteland, Los Angeles, that hadn't been visited in the Fallout games since Fallout 2, which was set 55 years before the show. Naturally, we didn't meet any characters from that game during Season 1. But the events of Fallout: New Vegas are much more fresh, having occurred just 15 years before the show — opening up the door for any number of characters to make appearances. Not that you should expect a lot of game characters to show up, but cameos are going to be much more likely in that setting. Mr. House in particular is a strong candidate, since he got a couple minutes of screen time in Season 1.
But there are some other interesting groups around that area, like the previously mentioned Caesar's Legion — a group of truly horrible folks who like to wear post-apocalyptic versions of ancient Roman warrior garb while running around literally crucifying everybody they don't like. These folks would fit in well on this show after all the flippant brutality of Season 1.
Also near New Vegas we've got a little colony of intelligent super mutants. We didn't meet any of these green guys in Season 1, but this group from the games would be a good introduction to this mutated subset of humanity — because they're just regular people who look like gritty Shrek, really.
Season 1 presented the idea of the Vault-Tec vaults as weird experiments on the people living in them, but we really didn't get to see any of the really interesting ones — we just got the relatively plain trio of 31, 32 and 33, and Vault 4 where the scientist overseers commissioned terrible hybridization experiments because they wanted to, not because Vault-Tec made them. But the best Fallout vaults are much weirder and more intentionally awful, and there are some really good ones around New Vegas.
For example: Vault 11, where the inhabitants were told they had to vote to kill one resident each year or they'd all die (it was a lie, but the residents fell for it); Vault 19, where half the residents wore blue jumpsuits, and the other half wore red jumpsuits, and they were all treated to subliminal suggestions that the other faction is bad; Vault 21, under the Vegas Strip, where all conflicts were solved with gambling; and my favorite, Vault 22, where they tried to create plant life that survives without light, but only succeeded at engineering a fungus that ate every living being inside.
But there's plenty of room for other nearby vaults that weren't in the game, so the show could simply cook up some new vaults as they did with Vault 4 and 31/32/33 in Season 1.
Expect the main characters who survived Season 1 to move on to Season 2, so Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins will certainly be in the next round of episodes. And as for new characters, the potential new territory for the show opens the door for some big actors to join the cast, especially following the series' acclaim and popularity.
More cast members will be added as announcements are made.
In his review of Fallout Season 1, Ben Rosenstock praised the show's world-building and acting performances, while admitting some character arcs worked better than others.
You can watch Season 1 of Fallout exclusively on Prime Video.