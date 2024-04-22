Get 3 Months Of SiriusXM for Just $1 Right Now

We've all tried a music streaming service or two at this point. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, even TIDAL maybe. But there's something some people feel nostalgic about when listening to music in 2024 - getting in the car and turning on the radio. Thoughtless, easy listening. No self-curated playlists, no fumbling for your phone when a song you don't like comes on, no embarrassment when the High School Musical 2 soundtrack finds its way through the speakers when your friends are in the car. Just the radio and the open road.

Woman listening to music, SiriusXM SiriusXM

While local stations are easy to access with the flip of a switch, they all kind of sound the same. The same Top 40, the same oldies, the same sports channels. It's bland. Luckily, SiriusXM is hosting a crazy deal right now that gets users three months of listening for just $1. Yup, that's $1 for all three months.

SiriusXM is only offering this deal on their app, but anyone with Bluetooth or corded car-to-phone connection will have no issues blasting all 151 of the streaming service's stations. Throw on The Coffee House for stripped-down acoustic tunes on a rainy day, Pop2K for a little blast-from-the-past Britney, TikTok Radio for trending songs on the app, and more. Subscribers can even listen to live NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL games, alongside NASCAR, college sports, and much more, complemented by engaging sports talk and in-depth analysis.

In addition to music and sports, SiriusXM also offers news, comedy, interviews, podcasts, and original shows at no additional cost. This includes popular podcasts and shows such as Howard 100 and Howard 101 by Howard Stern, Crime Junkie, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, and more. All channels are hosted by DJs and tastemakers to ensure you're listening to content you want to hear.

This offer is currently available for new customers only and when the three months are over, the price will go up to $9.99/month. Subscribers can cancel any time, but with a selection as extensive, why would you actually want to?

It's time to take advantage of this deal while you still can. Get the deal for yourself using the button below.

