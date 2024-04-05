Maybe you have Peacock because you need to have streaming access to The Office and Yellowstone wherever you are, maybe you have Peacock because you never canceled it after watching that Peacock-exclusive NFL playoff game last season, or maybe you're thinking of subscribing to Peacock because there's no such thing as too many streaming options. Whatever the reason, our list of the best shows to watch on Peacock right now will prove there's more to Peacock than just reruns of The Office and Yellowstone.

Peacock has a ton of great series, including a diverse collection of shows from NBCUniversal networks like NBC, Bravo, Syfy, and Oxygen and a small but growing collection of originals that deserve to be bigger hits. But it's still lagging behind some of the streaming leaders, which might make it hard to find something good if you don't know where to start. Luckily, we've been watching Peacock since its debut in 2020 and have been there through the ups and downs, from the sluggish launch (remember Brave New World? No one does!) to the creative renaissance of 2023 that spawned several great new series. Here are the best shows to watch on Peacock.

Last updated April 5, 2024; newer additions are at the top

For fans of: Bravo shows, family game night, double-crosses

Alan Cumming, The Traitors Euan Cherry/Peacock

Look, I'll be first to scream about how much I do not need a show featuring reality stars I don't know competing in elaborate games, forming alliances and then stabbing each other in the back, and eliminating each other one by one. But Peacock's The Traitors takes that formula and molds it for one person and one person only: the viewer. The game is essentially Mafia, with 20 players vying for a cash prize. A few of them are secretly working in cahoots to eliminate the others while also being targets themselves. Though Season 1 featured a roster of reality stars — including The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr., Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, and Below Deck's Kate Chastain — and normies, Season 2 did away with common folk and went with all reality stars. But the producers keep things spicy with twists meant to psychologically torture the participants, and the most fun part is seeing souls crushed through broken trust and knowing that you'd be a better player than anyone else. Plus, it takes place in a Scottish castle, and host Alan Cumming struts around in fabulous Highland costumes. And if you burn through the American version of The Traitors, Peacock also has the U.K. and Australian versions, which are arguably even better. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Nuns, Betty Gilpin, The Leftovers, Lost, Looney Tunes, magicians, Grail quests, Schrödinger's cat

Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman, Mrs. Davis Tina Thorpe/Peacock

Watching Mrs. Davis felt like running my brain through a car wash. The series, which stars the great Betty Gilpin as a nun fighting an AI algorithm, is a bonkers, intoxicating joyride through tech and religion, marrying the comedic and dramatic sensibilities of its creators, Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers), into one audacious and totally singular package. Everything about this show — its colorful filmmaking, cleverly batty writing, and totally committed cast, Gilpin in particular — works together to sell the exact blend of silliness and sincerity required of a series that involves both mid-tier Reno magicians and a quest for the Holy Grail. Mrs. Davis is one riotous surprise after the next, and it all builds up to one of the best jokes on TV in years, a finale gag so good it could make a devotee out of anyone. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

For fans of: The Rehearsal, Jury Duty, megalomania, show business

Paul T. Goldman, Paul T. Goldman Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The meta reality of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal was a high point of 2022, but Jason Woliner's Paul T. Goldman technically beat Fielder to the punch despite coming out months later. Woliner, the director of 2020's Borat sequel (and showrunner of the amazing Eagleheart), worked on Paul T. Goldman starting in 2012 after an online encounter with the title character (real name Paul Finkelman), who was looking for a director to tell his story of love, deception, and revenge, based on events that "actually" happened in his life. Goldman wrote a book, then wrote a screenplay, and agreed to play himself in the film, the making of which became this surreal meta-comedy six-episode series that blends truth and fiction before settling and becoming a personal portrait of a man with a vivid imagination. If you enjoyed the creeping madness of The Rehearsal, you'll love Paul T. Goldman. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Columbo, cases of the week, great guest stars

Natasha Lyonne and Benjamin Bratt, Poker Face Peacock

Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson loves a good mystery, but do you know what he loves even more? A new mystery every week. Johnson went old school with Poker Face, a case-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman whose ability to perceive when someone is lying makes her a pretty nifty detective. Each episode, Charlie cruises to a new town in her classic car, trouble finds her, and she tackles the case like a modern-day Columbo. Poker Face is also noteworthy for its impressive cast of guest actors, which includes Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Lil Rel Howery, Chloe Sevigny, Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: The little-watched crime thriller Jett, sexy times

Ana De La Reguera, Carla Gugino, and Gaite Jansen, Leopard Skin Sebastian Gutierrez/Skinny Leopard

We wouldn't be at all surprised if this is the first time you're hearing about Leopard Skin — the 2022 crime drama had such a quiet run that it doesn't even have a Wikipedia page, despite featuring Carla Gugino, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Philip Winchester. Leopard Skin was created by Sebastian Gutierrez, whose sexy, sultry style, which he exhibited in the similarly underwatched but enjoyable Starz series Jett, is on full display here when jewel thieves take a pair of women hostage in a beautiful mansion while they wait for the heat to die down. What follows is devious double crossing, flirtatious fun, and crooked comedy. It's great to look at, enjoyable to be around, and dangerous to be close to, just like every character in it. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Kevin Costner, Westerns, soap operas

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Paramount/ViacomCBS

One of TV's biggest shows, Yellowstone is a neo-Western by way of Dynasty (we swear that's a compliment). The series follows the ins and outs of the wealthy Dutton family, the owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the country and one of the few families who could possibly give the Roys of Succession a run for their money in terms of infighting and complicated family dynamics. The series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, features a major power struggle as outside forces — land developers, rival ranchers, and more — attempt to encroach on the Dutton family's land. It's a thrilling, dramatic watch and a wonderful showcase for both the wide-open vistas of the American West and star Kevin Costner's ability to growl through each and every one of his lines. Though Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series, NBCUniversal lucked out by buying the streaming rights before it became a massive hit, which is why it streams on Peacock and nowhere else. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Comedy that's simultaneously dark and absurd

Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Sam Jay, Bust Down Peacock

There are a billion new shows coming out every day, and the only real way one can separate itself from the pack is with a unique setting and tone. Bust Down is as fresh as can be, following a quartet of employees at an Indiana casino who find themselves in all sorts of dark absurdity. It's like if It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia were put through the filter of Atlanta, hitting on topics like sexual assault, lesbian in vitro fertilization, and babies eating uncut steak in the sun. Yep, that all happens in its first and only season! The cast is excellent, led by stars and co-creators Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight. Sadly, this was some of Knight's final work before he died in 2022. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: British thrillers, military police mysteries, claustrophobia

Suranne Jones, Vigil BBC/World Productions/Peacock

Two things I love — a submarine murder mystery and Scottish accents — collide in this well-reviewed six-episode U.K. thriller from the producers of Bodyguard. Suranne Jones plays a detective asked to investigate a fatal drug overdose on a nuclear submarine — literally on the submarine; she does her work on the sub while it's on its patrols — who believes foul play is involved. It's loaded with familiar faces, including Rose Leslie, Daniel Portman, and Stephen Dillane (Ygritte, Pod, and Stannis from Game of Thrones, respectively), as well as Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Timeless), and Connor Swindells (Sex Education). It's tense right from the start, and it maintains that tension thanks to the claustrophobic conflict of jurisdiction between Jones' detective and the military that runs the sub. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Real American heroes, ripping throats out, SNL alums

Will Forte, MacGruber John Golden Britt/Peacock

There seems to be a little misunderstanding with the MacGruber franchise, because reviews of the film, and the Peacock original series, aren't glowing with praise. Some of you out there — probably those of you who are stoned — do get it, though, and realize that Will Forte's Saturday Night Live sketch-turned-movie-turned-TV series is ridiculously funny in that "let's make a stupid movie" way and not in that "Saturday Night Live sketch goes on too long" way. A lot of that has to do with the show's relentless commitment to being silly and saying "penis," a lot of it has to do with the cast (led by Forte and Kristen Wiig), and a lot of that has to do with being in on the joke. Just watch it, already. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Quirky comedies, Indigenous representation, white people being stupid

Jesse Leigh, Ed Helms, Dana L. Wilson, and Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Co-created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas, Rutherford Falls separates itself from the crowded TV landscape by putting the complex issues facing Indigenous peoples at the forefront of a sweet and charming narrative. With one of the largest Indigenous writing rooms in the industry and a cast that features several Native actors, the Peacock Original follows two best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms), the last descendent of the town's founder to still live within the city limits, and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), a member of the Minishonka Nation, a fictional local tribal community. When the town mayor decides to remove a statue of Nathan's ancestor in the name of safety, the decision sets off a chain of events that test Nathan and Reagan's lifelong friendship while also putting Native American culture and history in the spotlight. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: '90s music, 2gether, musical comedies

Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps, Girls5eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Musical comedies don't always connect with viewers, but Meredith Scardino's Girls5eva — about a '90s girl group that reunites after 20 years for another shot at success — has something those other shows did not: executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (who also composed the music for the series). A brilliant series with shades of MTV's iconic boy band-themed movie-turned-series 2gether, Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell. It's the type of show that is so good it gets stuck in your head, and you can't get it out no matter how hard you try. Despite being canceled by Peacock, the series was revived by Netflix, where the first two seasons — and a new third season — are now streaming, but you can still catch Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: The original show, satirical comedies, Mario Lopez

Saved by the Bell Peacock

No one needs another revival or reboot. But sometimes they're actually good, and then you have to suck it up and admit they're good. That is the case with Peacock's Saved by the Bell. What could have been a cringe-fest turned out to be a pleasant surprise. A well-crafted satire from Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a new generation of teens at Bayside High while poking fun at the original series by (affectionately) underscoring its many flaws. With supporting turns from original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley and some pop-up appearances from Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, the show manages to appeal to audiences new and old. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: Muslim representation, punk music, jokes about vomiting

We Are Lady Parts Laura Radford/Peacock

It's probably safe to say you've never seen the likes of We Are Lady Parts before. The acclaimed British comedy (streaming as a Peacock Original in the States) navigates cultural differences and new friendships when an all-female Muslim punk band — the titular Lady Parts — recruits a new lead guitarist (Anjana Vasan) into its ranks. In between the band's catchy originals and cover songs is a sharply funny show that excels by poking fun at and subverting stereotypes, building a more complete picture of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: Wacky small towns, small horses, jokes about the Midwest

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation NBC

When it comes to heartwarming comedies about small towns and the people who call those towns home, Michael Schur simply does not miss. He co-created Parks and Recreation with Greg Daniels (The Office), and although the Amy Poehler-led series about the employees of the Pawnee Parks Department had some growing pains in its first season, it smartly reinvented itself in Season 2, becoming a shining example of how hard work, competence, and human kindness can lead to a better and happier existence. There's no place quite like Pawnee (and maybe that's a good thing, given the out-of-control raccoon population), but there's also no place we'd rather visit more. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: Southland, cop shows that refuse to be glossy

Martin Compston, Line of Duty Acorn TV

Intense. That's the best way to describe this heat-seeking missile of a crime drama from England. Created by Jed Mercurio, who gave us the equally ventricle-bursting Bodyguard, Line of Duty follows officers in the anti-corruption unit as they sniff out bad cops inside the police force. Using handheld cams and a pulsing score, Line of Duty never lets its audience rest easy and frequently pulls the rug out from under them with big twists and cliffhangers. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Amateur detectives, Dame Angela Lansbury, murder

Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote Peacock

Look, anyone can solve a murder these days, but only Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) can solve murders as an amateur detective and have a thriving career as a mystery writer. (OK, some other television characters might have done this too, but we know who the best one is.) Murder, She Wrote is a TV classic; the series ran for 12 seasons, from 1984 to 1996, and earned its leading lady 12 consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. While she might not be as popular these days, Jessica Fletcher never goes out of style, much like how Cabot Cove, Maine, the small town in which she lives, never runs out of dead bodies. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: Mixed martial arts, complicated families, Heels

Jonathan Tucker, Nick Jonas, and Frank Grillo, Kingdom DIRECTV

Few shows have the ability to embed themselves in your heart the way Byron Balasco's Kingdom does. The MMA-themed drama follows Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo), a former professional fighter who owns and operates a gym in Venice, California, with his girlfriend, Lisa Prince (Kiele Sanchez), where he trains current fighters. This includes his two sons with his ex-wife, Christina (Joanna Going) — closeted, up-and-coming star Nate (Nick Jonas) and troubled but naturally talented Jay (Jonathan Tucker) — as well as former champion Ryan Wheeler (Matt Lauria), who was just released from prison. A unique series supported by a career-best performance from Tucker, the show expertly weaves together the highs and lows of the sport of MMA with complex family drama, revealing a compelling story that never shies away from the emotional and exhausting search for glory and acceptance. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: Shenanigans, murder mysteries, buddy comedies

Dule Hill and James Roday, Psych Alan Zenuk, USA Network

When Psych premiered on USA Network in 2006, no one could have predicted the staying power of a buddy comedy about a fake psychic detective (James Roday Rodriguez) solving murders with his best friend and reluctant business partner (Dulé Hill). But the show continues to delight all these years later because creator Steve Franks long ago perfected a formula that mixed laughter and murder. Now he keeps the fire burning with a series of made-for-TV movies that prove the old adage, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." While Shawn (Rodriguez) and Gus (Hill) mature just enough to keep the narrative from growing stale, everything fans love about the show and these characters — wacky adventures, weird murders, well-placed digs at The Mentalist — is still present in each new chapter of the Psych Extended Universe. It's really no surprise, then, that the gang continues to reunite every few years. Multiple movies have already been released and are also available on Peacock. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]

For fans of: Paintball, Eartha Kitt, jokes that take three seasons

Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Community NBC

Dan Harmon's community college comedy was more than your typical sitcom, going that extra step to turn a simple 22-minute format into a treasure trove of running gags, thematic parodies, Easter eggs, and more. (A bit about Beetlejuice took three seasons to pull off.) The story of too-cool-for-school lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) who needed to return to college to make up school credits became more of a workplace comedy surrounding a Spanish class study group of misfits, and went onto to become a cult legend thanks to its pop culture-soaked experimentation. Though the series was riddled with off-camera drama and some seasons were very forgettable (let's all agree that Season 4 never existed), many episodes remain some of the best half-hours of broadcast TV ever, and after six seasons, the show's rabid cult following is still waiting for that long-promised movie. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

For fans of: Fish-out-of-water comedies, Alan Tudyk's range

Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien James Dittiger/SYFY

Time to whip up a t-shirt that says "Alan Tudyk was one of TV Guide's favorite performers of 2021 — find out why!" on the back. Tudyk stars in Syfy's underrated Resident Alien as the titular alien himself, an extraterrestrial in disguise as small-town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle, whose disgust with all things human makes for some of the best physical comedy on TV. But his quest to destroy the world hits a roadblock as he starts to warm up to (some of) the people around him. Horrifying! Watch this show already. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

For fans of: The killer doll from the movies

Zackary Arthur, Chucky Steve Wilkie/Syfy

You may not expect Chucky, a series continuation of the Child's Play horror film franchise, to be a sterling example of how to turn a movie into a streaming-era TV show, but it works extraordinarily well. The Syfy/USA Network series hails from franchise creator Don Mancini and brings back the great Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, the doll possessed by the evil spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. In the series, fate brings Chucky into the life of Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), a bullied gay teen whom he tries to persuade to give in to his rage and become a killer like him. It's topically relevant without being heavy-handed or didactic, it's gory enough to satisfy slasher movie fans, it has a surprising amount of heart, and it's wickedly funny. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

For fans of: Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica

Steve Carell, The Office NBC

The workplace comedy that raised the bar so high it basically broke the ceiling, NBC's The Office needs no blurb that extolls its many virtues. But we'll do it anyway. Set in the bustling metropolis of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the mockumentary series from Greg Daniels is an adaptation of the U.K. comedy of the same name and digs into the mundanity of corporate America by following the everyday lives of the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, under the tutelage of World's Best Boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell). While the earlier seasons are better than the later ones, the show features one of the best comedic ensembles in recent memory, remains one of the funniest shows to come out of the 2000s, and has left a legacy that will live on after we've all crumbled to dust. –Elizabeth Morgan [Trailer]