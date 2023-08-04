DIRECTV STREAM Review 2023

Getty Images

Pros Cons Many packages to choose from

Includes regional sports networks (RSN) in three packages

Similar to cable makes it easy to use for first-time cord-cutters Expensive

Cheapest plan that includes RSNs is $100/mo.

Not available on gaming consoles

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is a popular live streaming service from AT&T. It was previously known as AT&T TV. With four packages for viewers to choose from, it is the most cable TV-like service of any of the streaming providers. But, unlike cable, you're not locked into a contract.

Moreover, DIRECTV STREAM offers a combination of live and on-demand programming, along with a variety of premium channels and other add-on options.

Subscribers can choose from its basic package with more than 75 channels, all the way up to its top-line package that has more than 150 channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Compared to Other Services

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV fuboTV Starting monthly price $75/mo. $70/mo. $73/mo. $75/mo. Free trial length Five days N/A Up to 14 days Seven days Live titles? Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of on-demand titles 40,000+ 80,000+ 2,000+ 10,000+ Streaming quality Up to 1080p HD Up to 1080p HD Up to 4K Ultra HD Up to 720p HD

DIRECTV STREAM's price for its starter package is similar to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. The size of its on-demand library beats YouTube TV and fuboTV, but can't compete with Hulu + Live TV.

How Much Does DIRECTV STREAM Cost?

There are four DIRECTV STREAM packages, which gives every subscriber a plan that suits them.

Entertainment

DIRECTV STREAM's starter plan, the Entertainment package is $75/mo. It has more than 75 channels and over 40,000 on-demand titles. It includes the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon for the kids, along with the major sports channels, like ESPN. It also comes with unlimited space in its cloud DVR.

You can add on the premium networks for an additional fee. This includes Cinemax, Starz, and Showtime, each for $11/mo; and Epix for $6/mo. Meanwhile, HBO Max is also available for an additional $15/mo.

Choice

For an additional $25/mo., the Choice package, which runs $100/mo., has more than 105 live channels and over 45,000 on-demand titles.

In addition to everything available in the Entertainment package, the Choice package also includes regional sports networks (RSN), including Bally Sports. Depending on where you live, you may be able to get AT&T Sportsnet, MASN, MSG, NESN, Root Sports, YES Network, and more.

This package also includes a range of sports networks not found in the Entertainment package.

Ultimate

Going up another $10/mo., you can get the Ultimate package for $110/mo. This comes with over 140 live channels and more than 55,000 on-demand titles. In addition to everything in the Choice package, the Ultimate package includes every Starz Encore channel at no extra charge. It offers almost every channel available through DIRECTV STREAM.

Premier

To get almost everything DIRECTV STREAM offers, sign up for the Premier package. For $150/mo., you'll get over 150 live channels and 65,000-plus on-demand titles. Included in the Premier package, at no extra charge, are the premium networks, like Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz--those channels alone are worth the difference in price between the Premier and Ultimate tiers.

DIRECTV STREAM Titles

With the large number of DIRECTV STREAM channels available, the service offers every kind of programming.

Entertainment

The DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup in the Entertainment package includes 41 channels focused on general entertainment programming, including viewer favorites like A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, FX, HGTV, History Channel, Lifetime, Syfy, TBS, TNT, USA Network, and more.

Family and Kids

There are plenty of options for family and kids programming in the Entertainment package, with 12 networks. This includes Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Hallmark Channel, National Geographic, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, and many more.

News and Information

If you want to stay current on all the latest news, DIRECTV STREAM has 19 channels, covering all viewpoints. This includes Bloomberg Television, C-Span, CNBC, CNN, HLN, MSNBC, and other news networks.

What to Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

While DIRECTV STREAM does not create original programming, you can find many of the most popular shows. This includes:

9-1-1 — Fox

Abbott Elementary — ABC

The Amazing Race — CBS

America's Got Talent — NBC

American Idol — ABC

Atlanta — ABC

Barry — HBO

The Bachelor — ABC

Better Call Saul — AMC

Better Things — FX

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Chicago Fire — NBC

Chicago Med — NBC

Chicago PD — NBC

Family Guy — Fox

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Dancing with the Stars — ABC

FBI — CBS

Ghosts — CBS

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

The Masked Singer — Fox

MasterChef — Fox

NCIS — CBS

The Neighborhood — CBS

Riverdale — CW

The Simpsons — Fox

Station 19 — ABC

Survivor — CBS

Under the Banner of Heaven — FX

The Voice — NBC

We Own This City — HBO

Young Sheldon — CBS

Sports

Sports fans will want to steer away from the Entertainment package, which only comes with ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MotorTrend, and more. However, beyond the Entertainment package, DIRECTV STREAM is one of the top streaming platforms for sports fans. This is because DIRECTV STREAM is one of the only streaming services (along with Fubo) that still offers regional sports networks. Having access to RSNs is key for basketball and baseball fans, as many games in those sports are only broadcast on the local RSN.

In addition to the channels in the Entertainment package, other sports networks fans will enjoy are CBS Sports Networks, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, FS2, Golf Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, TVG, and more. And college sports fans will be pleased to see the ACC Network, Big 10 Network, SEC Network, and more.

Additionally, subscribers to the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier packages get NFL Sunday Ticket at no additional charge. This gives you access to every out of market NFL game on Sundays.

And basketball fans can enjoy NBA League Pass Premium and get every out-of-market, regular-season game.

Simultaneous Streams

Every family member can stream their favorite movies and TV shows to their own device when they're at home, as DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited streaming while on your home network. In addition, when you venture away from home, you can have three simultaneous screens when you're on the go.

DIRECTV STREAM Supported Devices

DIRECTV STREAM supports most major devices. This includes:

Amazon Fire TV

Android smartphones and tablets

Android TV (Google TV)

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, and Apple iPod Touch

Roku

Samsung TVs (Tizen)

Web browsers (Google Chromecast, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera)

Is DIRECTV STREAM Worth It?

If you're a sports fan, DIRECTV STREAM is definitely worth considering if you want to cut the cord. Since it's one of the few streaming services that includes RSNs, it may be a must-have for baseball and basketball fans.

DIRECTV STREAM's similarity to cable also makes it easy for first-time cord cutters to be able to seamlessly navigate.

Its price, however, may give some people pause, as it's one of the more expensive streaming services. However, with the five-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial, you can test it out to make sure it's the right streaming service for you.