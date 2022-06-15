DIRECTV STREAM Plans, Pricing, Channels and more

So, what is DIRECTV STREAM? Formerly known as AT&T TV, it's one of the most popular live streaming services for people who want to abandon their cable or satellite providers.

There are several DIRECTV STREAM packages viewers can choose from to find the one that best fits. The DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup includes family and kids' channels, news and information, entertainment, sports, and movie options. In fact, depending on the package you choose, the number of DIRECTV STREAM channels ranges up to more than 140 channels.

How Much Does DIRECTV STREAM Cost

DIRECTV STREAM operates in a similar manner to cable and satellite companies. It gives viewers an option of four packages that range from a regular monthly price of $70 for more than 65 channels, to $150 for more than 140 channels.

The service comes with cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Additionally, three channels can be recorded at the same time. Using the DIRECTV STREAM app, these recordings can be watched at home or while on the go for up to nine months.

Meanwhile, DIRECTV STREAM can be watched on most streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, and more. Or, you can add DIRECTV STREAM's player for an additional $5/mo. for 24 months.

You can test out the service with a five-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial.

What Plans Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer

Entertainment Choice Ultimate Premier Monthly Price $70/mo. $90/mo. $105/mo. $150/mo. Sales Price for the First Two Months $55/mo. $75/mo. $90/mo. $135/mo. Number of Channels 65+ 90+ 130+ 140+ Free Trial Five days Five days Five days Five days Concurrent Streams Unlimited in home; three out of home Unlimited in home; three out of home Unlimited in home; three out of home Unlimited in home; three out of home





What Top Channels Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer

Aside from most premium channels, the Ultimate and Premier packages include every channel DirecTV offers. The primary difference between these two packages is the HBO Max and Showtime lineup of channels, which are included at no extra charge in the Premier package, but not the Ultimate package. In the Ultimate package, they're available to be added on, along with other premium channels, for an additional fee.

For sports, the Entertainment package carries the most popular channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and MotorTrend. But diehard sports fans may want to look at the Choice package, which, in addition to the channels in the Entertainment package, also has:

ACC Network

Big 10 Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

Golf Network

MLB Network

NBA TV

SEC Network

Tennis Channel

TVG

To get regional sports networks, you'll have to stay away from the Entertainment package. However, each of the other three packages include local regional sports networks from Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, and Root Sports. Other regional sports networks that may be available depending on your location are MASN, MSG, NESN, and YES. In addition, DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming network that offers Bally Sports at the moment.

A special for this year is the inclusion of NFL Sunday Ticket Max. Although it's normally $395/yr., for new subscribers, it's included in DIRECTV STREAM's Choice, Ultimate, and Premiere packages at no additional charge.

The Entertainment package also carries the top:

Entertainment channels -- A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, HGTV, History Channel, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and USA

Family and kids' channels -- Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Hallmark Channel, National Geographic, and Nickelodeon

News and information channels -- CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC

Popular channels you'll find in the Choice package that aren't in the Entertainment package are:

Entertainment -- Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Game Show Network, Heroes & Icons, OWN, and Pop TV

Family and kids -- Nick Jr., Nick Toons, and UPtv

News and information -- Cheddar News, Justice Network, Science Channel, and The Weather Network.

Can You Watch Local Channels with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM provides access to most local channels, depending on where you live. This includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyTV, PBS and The CW. Simply enter your zip code on DIRECTV STREAM's website to see which channels are available in your area.

What Add-Ons Are Available with DIRECTV STREAM

Premium Movie Channels

Movie lovers will want to take advantage of DIRECTV STREAM's premium movie bundle, which includes HBO Max, along with all the HBO channels, as well as all the channels in the Cinemax, Epix, Showtime, and Starz lineups. While free for the first three months, the package is an additional $54/mo. beginning in the fourth month.

Each property can also be purchased individually:

HBO Max -- $15/mo.

Cinemax -- $11/mo.

Epix -- $6/mo.

Showtime -- $11/mo.

Starz -- $11/mo.

Movies Extra Pack

For an extra $5/mo., movie lovers can catch even more of their favorite flicks with the Movies Extra Pack, which includes:

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HDNet Movies

MGM HD

Sony Movies

Smithsonian Channel

Crime + Investigation

MTV Live

ShortsTV

AMC Plus

With the addition of AMC+ for $7/mo., you'll the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV ad-free, as well as the complete collection of:

Shudder

Sundance Now

IFC Films Unlimited

International Programming

DIRECTV STREAM also has a series of international programming available:

Brazilian, $30/mo. -- TV Globo, SporTV

Korean, $30/mo. -- SBS, SBS Plus, YTN, MBC Every, MBN, EBS, National Geographic Korea, TAN, CTS, Arirang, KBS World

Vietnamese, $20/mo. -- SBTN, VIETV, Vietface TV S Channel, Film 24H, Vien Thao TV, VGN, Tviet Network, HONVIETV

Deportes, $5/mo. -- TyC Sports, Univision Deportes, Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes

Espanol, $15/mo. -- Univision, Discovery en Espanol, Estrella TV, Cinelatino, Mega TV, Fox Deportes, TeleCentro, CNN en Espanol, Sony Cine, Telemundo, TUDN, Peru Magico, TVV, Azteca, ESPN Deportes

Our Final Take

For those uncertain about cutting cable, DIRECTV STREAM is a great way to start as it offers the most cable-like viewing experience of all the live streaming services. With four packages and plenty of add-ons, you're bound to find the plan that offers the programming you want.

While it's not inexpensive, DIRECTV STREAM has most of what people are looking for in a live streaming service, especially if you want to watch regional sports via Bally Sports.