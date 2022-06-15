DIRECTV STREAM Plans, Pricing, Channels and more

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
As more people have moved away from cable, they've migrated to live streaming providers, including DIRECTV STREAM.
So, what is DIRECTV STREAM? Formerly known as AT&T TV, it's one of the most popular live streaming services for people who want to abandon their cable or satellite providers.
There are several DIRECTV STREAM packages viewers can choose from to find the one that best fits. The DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup includes family and kids' channels, news and information, entertainment, sports, and movie options. In fact, depending on the package you choose, the number of DIRECTV STREAM channels ranges up to more than 140 channels.
DIRECTV STREAM operates in a similar manner to cable and satellite companies. It gives viewers an option of four packages that range from a regular monthly price of $70 for more than 65 channels, to $150 for more than 140 channels.
The service comes with cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Additionally, three channels can be recorded at the same time. Using the DIRECTV STREAM app, these recordings can be watched at home or while on the go for up to nine months.
Meanwhile, DIRECTV STREAM can be watched on most streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, and more. Or, you can add DIRECTV STREAM's player for an additional $5/mo. for 24 months.
You can test out the service with a five-day DIRECTV STREAM free trial.
|Entertainment
|Choice
|Ultimate
|Premier
|Monthly Price
|$70/mo.
|$90/mo.
|$105/mo.
|$150/mo.
|Sales Price for the First Two Months
|$55/mo.
|$75/mo.
|$90/mo.
|$135/mo.
|Number of Channels
|65+
|90+
|130+
|140+
|Free Trial
|Five days
|Five days
|Five days
|Five days
|Concurrent Streams
|Unlimited in home; three out of home
|Unlimited in home; three out of home
|Unlimited in home; three out of home
|Unlimited in home; three out of home
Aside from most premium channels, the Ultimate and Premier packages include every channel DirecTV offers. The primary difference between these two packages is the HBO Max and Showtime lineup of channels, which are included at no extra charge in the Premier package, but not the Ultimate package. In the Ultimate package, they're available to be added on, along with other premium channels, for an additional fee.
For sports, the Entertainment package carries the most popular channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and MotorTrend. But diehard sports fans may want to look at the Choice package, which, in addition to the channels in the Entertainment package, also has:
ACC Network
Big 10 Network
ESPNews
ESPNU
Golf Network
MLB Network
NBA TV
SEC Network
Tennis Channel
TVG
To get regional sports networks, you'll have to stay away from the Entertainment package. However, each of the other three packages include local regional sports networks from Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, and Root Sports. Other regional sports networks that may be available depending on your location are MASN, MSG, NESN, and YES. In addition, DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming network that offers Bally Sports at the moment.
A special for this year is the inclusion of NFL Sunday Ticket Max. Although it's normally $395/yr., for new subscribers, it's included in DIRECTV STREAM's Choice, Ultimate, and Premiere packages at no additional charge.
The Entertainment package also carries the top:
Entertainment channels -- A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, HGTV, History Channel, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and USA
Family and kids' channels -- Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Hallmark Channel, National Geographic, and Nickelodeon
News and information channels -- CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC
Popular channels you'll find in the Choice package that aren't in the Entertainment package are:
Entertainment -- Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Game Show Network, Heroes & Icons, OWN, and Pop TV
Family and kids -- Nick Jr., Nick Toons, and UPtv
News and information -- Cheddar News, Justice Network, Science Channel, and The Weather Network.
DIRECTV STREAM provides access to most local channels, depending on where you live. This includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyTV, PBS and The CW. Simply enter your zip code on DIRECTV STREAM's website to see which channels are available in your area.
Movie lovers will want to take advantage of DIRECTV STREAM's premium movie bundle, which includes HBO Max, along with all the HBO channels, as well as all the channels in the Cinemax, Epix, Showtime, and Starz lineups. While free for the first three months, the package is an additional $54/mo. beginning in the fourth month.
Each property can also be purchased individually:
HBO Max -- $15/mo.
Cinemax -- $11/mo.
Epix -- $6/mo.
Showtime -- $11/mo.
Starz -- $11/mo.
For an extra $5/mo., movie lovers can catch even more of their favorite flicks with the Movies Extra Pack, which includes:
Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
HDNet Movies
MGM HD
Sony Movies
Smithsonian Channel
Crime + Investigation
MTV Live
ShortsTV
With the addition of AMC+ for $7/mo., you'll the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV ad-free, as well as the complete collection of:
Shudder
Sundance Now
IFC Films Unlimited
DIRECTV STREAM also has a series of international programming available:
Brazilian, $30/mo. -- TV Globo, SporTV
Korean, $30/mo. -- SBS, SBS Plus, YTN, MBC Every, MBN, EBS, National Geographic Korea, TAN, CTS, Arirang, KBS World
Vietnamese, $20/mo. -- SBTN, VIETV, Vietface TV S Channel, Film 24H, Vien Thao TV, VGN, Tviet Network, HONVIETV
Deportes, $5/mo. -- TyC Sports, Univision Deportes, Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes
Espanol, $15/mo. -- Univision, Discovery en Espanol, Estrella TV, Cinelatino, Mega TV, Fox Deportes, TeleCentro, CNN en Espanol, Sony Cine, Telemundo, TUDN, Peru Magico, TVV, Azteca, ESPN Deportes
For those uncertain about cutting cable, DIRECTV STREAM is a great way to start as it offers the most cable-like viewing experience of all the live streaming services. With four packages and plenty of add-ons, you're bound to find the plan that offers the programming you want.
While it's not inexpensive, DIRECTV STREAM has most of what people are looking for in a live streaming service, especially if you want to watch regional sports via Bally Sports.