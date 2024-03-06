

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1. Read at your own risk!]

It didn't take long for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender to soar to the top of the streamer's TV list. According to Netflix, the live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series has recorded 41.1M views in its first 11 days. And less than two weeks since the show's premiere, the streamer announced the news that all Benders were waiting for: Gordon Cormier's Aang — and his friends and enemies — will be returning for a second and third season.

In addition to Cormier, the live-action adaptation stars Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Of course, we can't forget Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, who along with Elizabeth Yu's Azula are introduced earlier in Netflix's version of the story. The series was helmed by Albert Kim, who was introduced to the 2005 animated series through his daughter.

Like in the original, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the avatar who possesses the unique ability to "bend" all four elements: air, earth, fire, and water. He is the key to saving the world from the Fire Nation's domination, a responsibility Aang struggles with since he is literally a child. He was also frozen in an iceberg for 100 years, and missed the Fire Nation starting a war against the the Earth Kingdom, the Water Tribe, and his own people, the Air Nomads.

The finale of Season 1 — as well as the original animated series — offers a blueprint for where the adaptation can go next. Here's everything we know so far.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 latest news

Netflix officially renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for Seasons 2 and 3 on March 6. And it sounds like the plan is for Season 3 to be the last for the live-action series. In a statement, the streamer said, "The live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series will return with a second and third season to conclude the epic story as the four nations unite — Water. Earth. Fire. Air. — to bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion."

The streamer stated that "episode counts and details for Seasons 2 and 3 will be shared at a later date."

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 ending

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender ended with two crucial scenes. One was Azula's conquering of Omashu, which showrunner Kim called "the true ending of the story" for this first part. "To me, the bookends of the season were Fire Lord Sozin's attack on the Southern Air Temple, which was a result of misdirection: He tells the world he's going after the Earth Kingdom, and instead he goes after the Southern Air Temple," Kim told TV Guide. "And then the same thing happens at the end of our season, which is Fire Lord Ozai uses misdirection to conquer Omashu."

That scene was followed by the Great Sage telling Ozai about the return of Sozin's Comet. "I don't think that final scene was in mind from the beginning, it came about a little bit later," Kim explained in the same interview. "In fact, I always intended it to be one of those Marvel after-credits scenes. If you saw it, cool. If you didn't, it didn't detract from your sense of the story." Kim added that fans of the original series know that Sozin's Comet is like "the ticking clock" — its return means the enhancement of Firebenders' power. "We set it up almost like a little bit of an Easter egg at the very end. That is the threat," Kim said. "But we don't give a specific timeframe to it."

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 cast

We are expecting the stars for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 to return for the continuation of the live-action. They include:

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Kiawentiio as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh



Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

How to watch Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1

All episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.