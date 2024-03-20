New Netflix Shows and Movies in April 2024

Join or Sign In
April Fools! Ripley just pulled one on you
April is the month of fools, and Netflix is starting the month off with a man who is looking to take advantage of all of them. Ripley, the newest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley, stars Andrew Scott as the titular grifter, sent to Italy to convince a rich guy's son to return home to the United States. It's our top pick for what to watch on Netflix in the month.
Also coming in April is Season 2 of Heartbreak High, the Australian high school drama that's a mix of Sex Education and Euphoria but actually appropriate for teens. An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives and Yeon Sang-ho's Parasyte: The Grey should fill your supernatural/horror needs, but if you're just here for some good-natured pranking, check out The Magic Prank Show starring Magic for Humans' Justin Willman.
Scroll on for more on the month's highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2024.
The true heads have been waiting for this — colloquially known as "the Andrew Scott Ripley show" — for a while. First announced in 2019 and originally set to air on Showtime, Ripley was eventually picked up by Netflix and will finally premiere this April. A limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley (which was previously adapted into the 1999 Matt Damon film), Ripley stars Andrew Scott as the titular conman as he travels from New York to Italy to help convince a wealthy man's layabout son to return from an extended vacation. And, well, you probably know the rest — but if you don't, I won't spoil the dark and twisted web Ripley leaves in his wake here. Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, and John Malkovich co-star alongside Scott. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
Sometimes, all you need to know to decide whether or not you should watch a new TV show is if it has parasitic aliens from outer space that use humans as hosts and then commit murder using their bodies. The Korean sci-fi horror Parasyte: The Grey, an adaptation of a manga, directed by Train to Busan's Yeon Sang-ho, has that, and therefore I will watch it. Bonus points for the aliens popping out of hosts' heads Resident Evil-style. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
As long as teens make dumb mistakes and hopefully learn from them, we'll always have the high school drama, and Heartbreak High — winner of a 2023 International Emmy — is one of the best to come out in the last decade. A remake of the mid '90s series that aired in Australia, the new version is updated with today's teens' problems, like gender identity and sexual fluidity, while also sticking with the classics of overbearing parents, bullying, and sex. But it's the characters, unlikely positive support systems, and earnestness that make Heartbreak High a more rewarding watch than the gratuitous Euphoria or the cheeky Sex Education. Season 2 adds a new P.E. teacher and a celibacy-pushing new classmate, and hopefully Ca$h gets out of trouble with the police following one of the most romantic arrests in TV history. -Tim Surette
The two teenage ghost-busting boys at the heart of this supernatural detective series are good at their jobs because they happen to be ghosts, too. Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the Dead Boy Detectives got their start in the Sandman comics before spinning off into their own series and now this TV adaptation, which sees Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri), two ghosts from different time periods, teaming up to solve paranormal mysteries. It looks like lighthearted fun, along the lines of the recently departed Lockwood & Co., another Netflix series about British teens solving supernatural mysteries. -Tim Surette [Trailer]
Available soon
Baby Reindeer — Netflix Series
April 1
The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman — Netflix Series
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
April 2
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — Netflix Comedy
Space Jam: A New Legacy
April 3
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer — Netflix Documentary
Files of the Unexplained — Netflix Documentary
Rodeio Rock — Netflix Film
April 4
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks — Netflix Series
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Ripley — Netflix Series
The Tearsmith — Netflix Film
April 5
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Netflix Documentary
Parasyte: The Grey — Netflix Series
Scoop — Netflix Film
April 8
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 — Netflix Family
April 9
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — Netflix Comedy
April 10
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect — Netflix Series
The Hijacking of Flight 601 — Netflix Series
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Netflix Series
What Jennifer Did — Netflix Documentary
April 11
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night — Netflix Series
April 12
A Journey — Netflix Film
Amar Singh Chamkila — Netflix Film
Good Times — Netflix Series
Love, Divided — Netflix Film
Stolen — Netflix Film
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — Netflix Family
April 15
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
April 16
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer — Netflix Comedy
April 17
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Don't Hate the Player — Netflix Series
The Grimm Variations — Netflix Anime
Our Living World — Netflix Documentary
April 18
Bros
The Upshaws: Part 5 — Netflix Series
April 19
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Netflix Film
April 21
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
April 22
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen — Netflix Comedy
April 23
Brigands: The Quest for Gold — Netflix Series
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? — Netflix Series
April 24
Deliver Me
Don't Hate the Player
King Richard
TLC Forever
April 25
City Hunter — Netflix Film
Dead Boy Detectives — Netflix Series
April 26
The Asunta Case — Netflix Series
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix Documentary
April 29
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish — Netflix Film
April 30
Fiasco — Netflix Series
April 4
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
April 7
Marshall
April 8
The Nice Guys
April 9
Horrible Bosses 2
April 11
Deliver Us from Evil
April 15
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
April 22
The Meg
Train to Busan
April 24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
April 25
Kung Fu Panda 3
April 26
Malignant
April 30
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash