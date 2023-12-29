13 Shows We Can't Wait to Watch in 2024

Make use of that new calendar of pugs dressed in fantasy gear that you got for Christmas and start marking off premiere dates for all the new television coming your way in 2024. We'll help you get a head start with our list of our most anticipated shows of the year, from TV series that will premiere before January hits the halfway mark to those that we won't see until the end of the year.

In addition to new seasons of House of the Dragon, Bridgerton, and The Boys, we're particularly excited about the crop of new shows coming, like Apple TV+'s star-studded high-flying WWII drama Masters of the Air, Amazon's nuclear wasteland video game adaptation Fallout, and HBO's Kate Winslet limited series The Regime.

Note: Dates are subject to change, and due to production issues and other unpredictable circumstances, some titles may possibly not air in 2024.

Bundle up: True Detective is headed to the Last Frontier. After almost five years away, the hit HBO anthology series is returning for its long-awaited fourth season, and it's moving the action to Alaska, a far cry from the hot and sweaty climates the show used to call home. Subtitled Night Country, this season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as a pair of detectives tasked with investigating a mysterious case — the disappearance of eight men who operate an Arctic research station — during the long winter night. Fans of great television should note that The Leftovers' Christopher Eccleston and Fleabag's Fiona Shaw are also in the cast. Here's everything we know about Season 4. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Masters of the Air (Jan. 26, Apple TV+)

Austin Butler, Masters of the Air Apple TV+

You thought Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks were done making limited series about World War II? Think again. The duo behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific are now bringing us Masters of the Air, which follows a group of airmen, nicknamed the "Bloody Hundredth," who conducted risky bomb raids over Germany during the war. The sprawling cast is a real who's who of It boys, including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb. 22, Netflix)

After watching the live-action adaptation of One Piece, we have more faith in Netflix when it comes to remaking beloved animated series. And few shows are more beloved than Avatar: The Last Airbender, which the streaming platform is launching a live-action adaptation of in 2024. When showrunner Albert Kim was first approached about the project, he too asked, why? "What is there I could do or say with the story that wasn't done or said in the original?" Kim said in a press release. But among his reasons for taking on the show is the opportunity to "showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people." The live-action series is led by Gordon Cormier as Aang, the titular avatar, alongside Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. -Kat Moon [Trailer]



Shōgun (Feb. 27, FX)

At Shōgun's press screening in New York City, actor Hiroyuki Sanada described the upcoming period drama as a "dream East-meets-West project." It's not hard to understand why. The series, which adapts James Clavell's 1975 book of the same name, is an extensive collaboration between writers, producers, and actors from both the U.S. and Japan. Set in 1600, the story follows Lord Toranaga (Sanada) as his political rivals form an alliance to plot his demise. The arrival of shipwrecked English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) just might be Toranaga's saving grace, but the daimyo must also put his trust in noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) as their translator. Shōgun promises to astound in scale and scope, transporting us to feudal Japan, when life or death hinges on where one's loyalties lie. -Kat Moon [Trailer]



The Regime (March 3, HBO)

Kate Winslet, The Regime Miya Mizuno/HBO

If you like HBO dramas about wealthy, powerful, terrible people, you're in luck (again). The Regime, created by Succession writer Will Tracy, is a political satire set in the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to crumble over the course of a year. Kate Winslet stars as the chancellor of that fictional government, whose viciousness behind closed doors should give Winslet plenty to feast on. Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) directs, and Matthias Schoenaerts, Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, Guillaume Gallienne, and Hugh Grant round out the cast. Sharpen your knives for this one. -Kelly Connolly [Teaser]



3 Body Problem (March 21, Netflix)

Do you believe in second chances? I do, which is why I'm looking forward to the first show from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since they massacred the final seasons of Game of Thrones. This time, the book they're adapting is complete, and it's a doozy: Cixin Liu's science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, a sprawling, multiple timeline story about a growing threat from a cold, cold place that divides a world into good and evil. Hmmm, OK, that sounds a bit like Game of Thrones, but swap out White Walkers for aliens. Here's everything we know about the series. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Fallout (April 21, Prime Video)

Bethesda Game Studios' popular franchise looks to follow in the footsteps of The Last of Us as game-to-TV adaptations that don't totally suck. This one is in the hands of Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and stars Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell and Justified's Walton Goggins in a story of survival in a post-nuclear apocalypse in an retrofuturistic, alternate Los Angeles full of mutants, mech suits, and opportunists. Based on the trailer, the games' sly and dark sense of humor looks to be intact, so grab your Pip-Boy and get ready. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Bridgerton Season 3 (May 16, Netflix)

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton Netflix

Since the start of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has harbored feelings for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Season 3 will finally explore this friends-to-lover relationship, and make Penelope — who is secretly Lady Whistledown — the subject of her own gossip column. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, and the first two seasons chronologically followed the love stories in the original titles. Season 3 skips the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman focused on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and adapts the fourth, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. It's #Polin time, and we'll be spending two months at the ton because Bridgerton Season 3 launches in two parts: on May 16 and June 13. -Kat Moon [Trailer]



House of the Dragon Season 2 (Summer, HBO)

Given the actor and writers strikes that ravaged production on so many other shows, I'm shocked we're getting House of the Dragon Season 2 when we are, but I don't want to jinx it by talking about it anymore. Just be happy we're being thrown back into the fray between Team Targaryen and Team Hightower, and continuing a television prequel that somehow doesn't suck. As juicy as Season 1 was, it merely fired the opening salvos in this bloody battle between power-hungry familes. Season 2 is going to be all-out war. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Disclaimer (TBD, Apple TV+)

Not much is known about this one, but take one of today's premiere actresses (Cate Blanchett) and pair her with one of Hollywood's most esteemed directors (Alfonso Cuaron) and it doesn't really matter what we know because you already have one of the television events of the year. The psychological thriller stars Blanchett as an accomplished investigative TV journalist whose life goes awry when a book written by an author (Kevin Kline) features her as a lead character and exposes a secret she's been trying to keep to herself. -Tim Surette



The Boys Season 4 (TBD, Prime Video)

Antony Starr, The Boys Amazon Studios

The first season of Gen V was a nice reminder of the twisted world of The Boys, but the college-set spin-off just doesn't hold a candle to the original's absolute shredding of corporate and commercial culture. The series' increasing politicization looks like it's going full political circus in Season 4, with Homelander (Antony Starr, pop culture's most deranged superhero) backing some questionable candidates in a presidential race that could destroy the country and the world. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Sympathizer (TBD, HBO)

During an onslaught of HBO and Max news and trailer drops last April that included True Detective, The Penguin, and a new Harry Potter series, it was The Sympathizer that caught my eye the most. The adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's book follows a conflicted spy for the Communist party in Vietnam over the course of his life, and mixes dark humor with espionage thrills during the Cold War. Hoa Xuande stars as the unnamed protagonist, with Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr. supporting. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Franchise (TBD, HBO)

The latest comedy from Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes couldn't have come at a better time. With Hollywood banging its head on the wall over Marvel's recent cinematic failures, The Franchise looks at the trials and tribulations a crew faces when filming the next big superhero blockbuster. Iannucci's experience with insult-hurling and disasters (Veep, Avenue 5) should be a perfect fit for this all-out roast of the genre, which includes Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, and Himesh Patel. -Tim Surette