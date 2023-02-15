True Detective is headed to the last frontier. The hit HBO series is finally returning for Season 4, and we've got photographic proof: HBO has released the first image from the series, showing stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in full uniform in snowy Alaska. And it's about time!

The crime drama anthology premiered in 2014 and has had some ups and downs over the course of its run, with seasons both influential (Season 1) and ignominious (Season 2). The most recent season aired in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali. After that season, creator Nic Pizzolatto's contract with HBO ended, leaving the future of True Detective uncertain. But in March 2022, HBO announced that a new take on True Detective was in the works from executive producer Barry Jenkins and writer-director Issa López.

Season 4, officially titled True Detective: Night Country, is on the way. Here's everything we know so far about True Detective: Night Country.

True Detective Season 4 first look

On Feb. 15, HBO released the first image from the series via Twitter. The photo shows stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis looking pretty badass in the snowy, desolate landscape of Alaska. HBO also said Season 4 is "coming soon."

True Detective Season 4 production notes

On Nov. 8, HBO announced that production on True Detective: Night Country was underway in Iceland, which will stand in for Alaska, where the season is set. HBO shared a photo of a clapper, and though the background of the photo is blurry, it's clearly a hockey rink. The clapper confirms that as expected, Issa López is the director, and reveals that Florian Hoffmeister (Tár, The Terror) is director of photography.

On Twitter, HBO shared a look at the first page of the script.

True Detective Season 4 storyline

After spending the first three seasons in hot locales like Louisiana and Southern California, Season 4 is heading to the frozen North. It's set in Ennis, Alaska, a town so far north that it experiences polar night. As that long winter night settles, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. The detectives on the case are Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who "must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice," according to HBO's official logline. It sounds like an interesting twist on the broodingly masculine and ambiguously supernatural template Nic Pizzolatto established in Season 1.

Who's behind True Detective Season 4?

The showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director of all episodes is Issa López, the Mexican filmmaker best known for the film Tigers Are Not Afraid. In addition to starring, Jodie Foster is executive-producing as well. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is an executive producer through his production company PASTEL, along with Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Other EPs include Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and writer Alan Page Arriaga, whose previous credits include a Spanish-language episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Cary Joji Fukunaga all have EP credits, but are not involved in Season 4. Producers Princess Daazhraii Johnson and Cathy Tagnak Rexford lead an Iñupiaq advisory council consulting on Alaska Native culture for the show, according to Deadline.

True Detective Season 4 release date prediction

There's no release date yet, but if production started in November 2022, we're anticipating a late 2023/early 2024 release. It would be fun if it comes out in January 2024, because that would be a full five years after Season 3.

True Detective Season 4 cast

As you might expect, the True Detective: Night Country cast is stacked. Two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster leads the cast, which also features familiar faces from HBO's repertory players and Indigenous actors making their HBO debuts. Kali Reis, the second-billed star, is a former professional boxer who made her film debut in the 2021 thriller Catch the Fair One, for which she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. She's also a motivational speaker and supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement who teaches Indigenous women how to protect themselves both physically and vocally, according to HBO.

Here's the cast, with character descriptions via Deadline.

Jodie Foster - Det. Liz Danvers

- Det. Liz Danvers Kali Reis - Det. Evangeline Navarro

- Det. Evangeline Navarro John Hawkes - Hank Prior, a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface.

- Hank Prior, a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface. Christopher Eccleston - Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police with a long history tying him to Liz Danvers.

- Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police with a long history tying him to Liz Danvers. Fiona Shaw - Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a past full of secrets.

- Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a past full of secrets. Finn Bennett - Peter Prior, Liz Danvers' protégé and apprentice — for better or worse.

- Peter Prior, Liz Danvers' protégé and apprentice — for better or worse. Anna Lambe - Kayla Malee, a young nurse with little patience for anybody who messes with her family.

- Kayla Malee, a young nurse with little patience for anybody who messes with her family. Aka Niviâna - Julia, Navarro's sister, a woman battling demons both in her history and in her mind.

- Julia, Navarro's sister, a woman battling demons both in her history and in her mind. Isabella Star Lablanc - Leah, Danvers' stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity.

- Leah, Danvers' stepdaughter, a young woman fighting for her voice and her identity. Joel D. Montgrand - Eddie Qavvik, Navarro's love interest. He's a local musher with connections that run deep in Ennis.

Where to watch True Detective

True Detective: Night Country will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max. True Detective Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on HBO Max.