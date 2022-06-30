Cazzie David, Justin H. Min, Jake Epstein, The Umbrella Academy Netflix

This article has been retired! For the latest on Netflix's Daily Top 10, click here.

We're mere hours away from Stranger Things dropping the final two movies — uh, sorry, I meant episodes of its fourth season. In preparation for that, the series has risen to the No. 3 spot on Netflix's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies, though The Umbrella Academy still sits at No. 1, which is right where it's been since the end of last week. The only new addition today is Season 2 of the family sitcom The Upshaws, which comes in at No. 6.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, June 30

For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Unknown mysteries of the world | Is it good?: It might blow your mind

This show hosted by William Shatner tries to explain the unexplainable phenomenons of the world. Season 3, which just hit Netflix, digs into the deep sea, King Arthur, and the Missing Link. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved — think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children — except it's, you know, modern. The show, which just released its second season, is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: That particular brand of CW show | Is it good?: The people who love it really love it

This Vampire Diaries spin-off is set at a private school for the supernaturally gifted, focusing on the life of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Season 4 just landed on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 7)



8. Snowflake Mountain



For fans of: Survivor, but stupid | Is it good?: What do you think?

On this reality show, a group of young people with, as the official Netflix description puts it, "zero life skills" get stuck on a mountain and are forced to fend for themselves. OK! (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

The very popular CW high school sports drama, which was inspired by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger's life, follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), an aspiring football star balancing ambition and everyday teenage drama as he moves from his neighborhood to become MVP at a new school in Beverly Hills. Its fourth season just hit Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





For fans of: Long-running medical shows, Shonda Rhimes | Is it good?: It's still addictive after all these years

Grey's Anatomy will probably outlive us all, something I welcome. Season 18 has hit Netflix, and it deals with the aftermath of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) surviving COVID, the return of some beloved characters, and all the usual victories, hookups, and heartbreaks around Grey Sloan Memorial. (Yesterday's rank: 10)