Jeffrey Donovan, Law & Order Peter Kramer/NBC

After 12 long years of waiting, Law & Order fans were finally able to once again watch the show that kicked off the longstanding Dock Wolf franchise. Season 21 premiered in February 2022 with Season 22 following that fall. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying all fall premieres, Season 23 has been delayed. Viewers of the NBC series have found themselves asking: When will Law & Order Season 23 premiere?

Now that the WGA writer's strike has ended, we are trying to answer that question. Read on to see everything we know about Law & Order Season 23.

Latest news



The good news is the Law & Order writers room is working on Season 23. On Sept. 27, 2023 the Writers Guild of America (WGA) ended its 148-day strike after reaching an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Hollywood Reporter revealed that many Dick Wolf show writers rooms, including Law & Order, were returning to work the following week. THR also reported that Rick Eid would return as showrunner for Season 23.

Law & Order release date prediction

While it's certainly good news that the writers strike has ended, the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing, meaning that even though Season 23 can be written, actors cannot yet return to film it. At this point, we can only predict when Season 23 of the police procedural will premiere. It definitely will not be in 2023, but it's possible if the SAG-AFTRA strike ends in the next month or two, a spring release date isn't out of the question.

For context, during the 2007-2008 WGA strike, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit resumed airing new episodes on April 15, 2008—about two months after the strike ended. Although the holiday season could delay things a bit more, there is precedent for how quickly Dick Wolf shows can get back on the air.

What will Season 23 be about?

Although no announcements have been made about Law & Order Season 23 storylines, we can guarantee one thing: The season will feature stories about two "separate yet equally important groups": the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute.

The Season 22 finale of the drama was about a U.S. senator being shot and how the district attorney's office tried a case that boils down to gun control. Like many L&O episodes, the themes were timely and relevant — but there were no cliffhangers or lingering storylines. This means the field is wide open for what the writers could dream up for Season 23.

Who will be in Law & Order Season 23?



Because no casting announcements have been made about Law & Order Season 23, we can assume that the main cast will be returning.

Law & Order main cast:

Where to watch Law & Order



Seasons 13-20 of Law & Order are available to stream on Peacock with a subscription. Seasons 1-2 are available to purchase on Prime Video; the revival seasons (21 and 22) are available to purchase on Apple TV or Prime Video.