We have big questions after that cliffhanger
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia. Read at your own risk!]
Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia ended with way more of a bang than a whisper. Georgia (Brianne Howey) was dragged away from her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter) in handcuffs for murdering Cynthia's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband (even though she did it out of kindness, sort of?). The cop cars pulled away with Georgia in the backseat as Paul, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) looked on helplessly.
Can you believe that was only the tip of the drama iceberg in Season 2? While some positive things happened — Ginny got into therapy! Austin made a friend! Georgia allowed herself to be truly vulnerable with Paul for the first time! — there were a lot of gasp-worthy and sad moments in the season well. Austin's dad and Georgia's ex, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), arrived in town to stir up serious drama. Marcus (Felix Mallard) fell into a depressive episode, leading him and Ginny to break up, at least for now. And Joe (Raymond Ablack) was just really sad and heartbroken for 90 percent of the season, and that maybe hurt us the most.
Of course, with Georgia heading to jail, the most pressing thing on our minds is the question of when we'll get to see Season 3. Here's what we know about the potential next season so far.
No word yet! Netflix typically renews a show within 90 days of the release of new episodes. They still need time to evaluate the streaming data before we learn if Ginny & Georgia is coming back, so don't give up!
The sooner Netflix renews the series, the sooner we can get new episodes. Season 2 was delayed by the COVID pandemic, but if the series is renewed within the next couple of months we could see new episodes as early as the beginning of 2024.
Just because there hasn't been an official renewal announcement doesn't mean the creative team behind Ginny & Georgia doesn't have a plan for more episodes. Here's what TV Guide learned by talking to series creator Sarah Lampert and cast members Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. (You can read the full conversation with Lampert here.)
Georgia is already plotting how to get out of this pickle. "I think she has a plan. I think she knows probably how she's already going to handle this," Howey told TV Guide. "Is she ready? It doesn't matter, because she's going to handle it because that's what she does."
Ginny and Marcus aren't going to rush into being together again. "Ginny has that layer of like, 'My mom's a killer,' all this stuff," Gentry explained when asked where she thinks the relationship is at. "I think they should be friends right. I think they need to be there for each other in a way that doesn't have strings attached."
There might still be something between Georgia and Joe. "What Georgia doesn't realize is what Joe could potentially bring to the table as a romantic partner. Paul represents everything that she's trying to prove to herself," Lampert teased. "[Paul] can provide her with this good life for her and the family. It's not that Joe wouldn't have given her that, but I think she's so blinded by what Paul is offering that even though she has a really deep emotional connection with Joe, it's just not something she explored."
It's still unclear if Paul has reached his breaking point with Georgia. "[Paul] really did bring in that stability to a season of madness. He really brought a grounding to the Miller household that I think was necessary," Lampert said. "Paul really loves her. That's really real. Has he reached a breaking point? I think that would need to be explored in Season 3."
Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 & 2 is now streaming on Netflix.