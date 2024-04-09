Pair Eyewear Image provided by Pair Eyewear

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's official. What's likely the world's most-loved fixation sitcom is celebrating a big birthday. Friends has officially turned 30 and it's blowing out the candles with an exclusive eyewear collection in partnership with Pair Eyewear.

For those of you unfamiliar, Pair Eyewear is an eclectic eyewear brand that's trying to change the way folks wear eyeglasses. Frames are built with interchangeable, magnetic front covers that add a bit of pizazz to the average mundane, day-to-day look. That's right, each pair of frames is 100% customizable. While the brand offers varying magnetic frames for both crystal clear maximalists and playful minimalists, the Friends collection is a surefire way to stick out from the crowd.

Because one is simply not enough, Pair Eyewear released 12 different styles to celebrate every kind of Friends enthusiast. Frames are decked in classic motifs from the hit series by encapsulating iconic graphics front and center. All 10 seasons are delivered through visuals that include Phoebe's songs coated in purple, the Joey Special with pepperoni (obviously), the Central Perk logo, and more.

Image provided by Pair Eyewear

Image provided by Pair Eyewear

Let's face it: life can be dull. Traditional eyewear tends to lack personality. Your go-to sense of style can become… well… expected. Pair Eyewear was created to redefine the otherwise established design folks that wear glasses are used to.

And, for all you Friends memorabilia collectors out there, this is an addition to the collection that'll surely stand out. Friends-centric eyewear is a new one.

Not everyone's a fan of Friends and that's fine, but, wrong. Nonetheless, Pair Eyewear keeps a number of magnetic frames on hand for the Friends-free. Keep it cool with frames featuring Van Gogh classic paintings, Marvel movie characters, and MLB-inspired art just in time for baseball season. Or, draw it back in with solid-colored magnetic frames in blacks, blues, tortoise shell, and more.

We haven't even mentioned the best part. Everything starts at just $60 with top frames typically costing around $25 a pop. Your wallet and fashion sense are shaking hands in solidarity right now.

All things come to an end, just like Friends. And, well, Friends on Netflix, but that's still a touchy subject. While we're not anticipating this collection to disappear anytime soon, Friends lovers should know it's better to be safe than sorry. Pick up a pair now and we'll meet you at Central Perk in 20.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.