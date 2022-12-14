Best Live TV Streaming Services For 2022

Best for live TV and on-demand streaming: Hulu + Live TV Best for sports fans: fuboTV Best for replacing cable: YouTube TV Large on-demand library with 85+ live channels

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Are you toying with the idea of cutting the cord? You're not alone. Many TV lovers are parting ways with their cable box and embracing the live streaming lifestyle. Life streaming platforms give you access to many of the channels you've come to love using traditional cable service. Plus, you can ditch your cable box and random service fees.

Many users also love live streaming because they don't have to give up on-demand content when they ditch cable. In fact, many live streaming services have original content that you won't find from any cable service. Read on to learn more about the best streaming service for sports, on-demand content, sticking to a budget, and more.

What are the Best Live TV Streaming Services?

Choosing the Right Live Streaming Service





Before you compare streaming TV services, you should identify what you want to watch. Some live TV streaming services shine when it comes to live sports, while others are your go-to for lifestyle channels. You may also want to check out the cost of add-ons if you can't go without things like premium networks and generous DVR space.

Take an inventory of how many simultaneous streams are allowed, and whether the service includes any exclusive, original programming. You don't want to sign up for a streaming service only to discover one of your deal-breaker features is missing. Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular options.

Best for live TV and on-demand streaming: Hulu + Live TV Price ($70/mo.) Overview Number of channels: 85+

85+ Simultaneous screens: Two

Two Offline viewing: Yes Pros Hulu + Live TV boasts an impressive catalog of both live programming and on-demand content. Sports, local news, and most of today's top networks are all accessible, and there's a surprisingly deep roster of award-winning exclusive shows, including The Handmaid's Tale, 11.22.63, Casual, and more. You'll also find exclusive movies, like Deep Water and Vacation Friends available on-demand. Hulu + Live TV doesn't require any equipment to start your service. Cons Several sought-after features are only accessible as premium add-ons, such as more than two simultaneous streams or premium channels such as Showtime and Starz. Once you add up all the extras, you may find out you're spending as much as you did on cable. What to watch on Hulu + Live TV Live sports are a big draw of Hulu + Live TV, and you can watch most of your favorite teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more. Aside from that, we'd recommend checking out originals such as Palm Springs, Castle Rock, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Only Murders in the Building, Life & Beth, A Teacher, and more.

Best for Sports Fans: fuboTV Price ($70/mo.) Jamie McDonald/Getty Images Number of channels: 100+

100+ Simultaneous screens: Unlimited (10 at home)

Unlimited (10 at home) Offline viewing: Yes Pros The platform fuboTV was designed with a sports-lover in mind. This streaming service with over 100 channels devotes a hefty chunk of them to professional and collegiate leagues. If you're a cord cutter who doesn't want to give up live sports this is your answer. The service fuboTV has the expected channels like ESPN and ESPN2, but that's just the beginning. You'll also find NBCGolf, FS1, Big 10 Network, and even fuboTV's own sports network. You'll enjoy your other cable standards, like HGTV, MSNBC, AMC, FX, and more. The streaming service fuboTV also offers a free trial and an unlimited screen policy, with up to 10 screens allowed on the same home network. Cons With fuboTV, there's no offline viewing, so if you're on-the-go with no internet, you won't be able to watch anything. There also might be restrictions on your local access channels. The live TV streaming service notes on its website that regional restrictions apply to broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, and Fox. What to watch on fuboTV Fire up this live TV app so you can watch sports, sports, and more sports. You'll get ESPN, ESPN2, The Golf Channel, NBCSN, NFL Network, and more. The streamer fuboTV offers access to just about any sport you want to watch, including NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, along with major sports events like Super Bowl and Triple Crown.

Best for the Basics: Sling TV Price ($35/mo.) Sling TV Number of channels: 30+

30+ Simultaneous screens: One-to-three

One-to-three Offline viewing: No Pros Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans make it possible to narrow down your channels by interest. You can also purchase both plans for just $50/mo. Sling TV offers 50 hours of DVR storage to hold all your recorded episodes and it's compatible with a number of popular devices, like Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and Google Chromecast. Another very cool feature that Sling has is Watch Party. If you and your friends all have Sling, you can start a Watch Party and "watch" your favorite shows together. Sling TV is also a valid option for sports fans. Cons The channel selection is a bit lacking, with Sling Blue at more than 45 channels and Sling Orange at over 30 channels. Even when you get the combined Sling Orange & Blue plan at more than 50 channels, you still aren't getting as many channels as the over 85 channels that Hulu or YouTube TV offer. It's also hard to come by local programming. Though some channels may be available in some markets, not all are. Sling TV also doesn't offer offline viewing. What to watch on Sling TV There are plenty of popular channels on Sling Blue like FX and USA Network. Sling Orange carries HGTV, Food Network, and Disney.

Best for replacing cable: YouTube TV Price ($65/mo.) Number of channels: 85+

85+ Simultaneous screens: Up to three

Up to three Offline viewing: Yes Pros If you're strictly looking to replace cable, YouTube TV is a solid choice. You'll get the channels you had with your cable plan -- including sports networks to watch NFL, MLB, and NBA -- plus unlimited DVR space. The DVR function also allows you to fast-forward, pause, and rewind. The price clocks in around what most cable packages might cost. Also, because YouTube TV falls under the Google umbrella, you can program your Google Home to control it. YouTube TV also offers a free trial. Cons YouTube TV is good for replacing cable but not necessarily for on-demand streaming of other content. You'll access on-demand streaming based on the YouTube channels, but you won't have the caliber of original content you might see on a service like Hulu. What to Watch on YouTube TV

Most anything you'd watch on cable can be found on YouTube TV as well. You have access to local programming on channels like ABC, NBC, and Fox, as well as cable faves like Disney, Discovery, and Food Network. Your local channels and on-demand selection will vary based on your location, but with more than 80 channels to choose from, there's a little bit of everything. You can even add on premium channels like HBO, Starz, and Showtime, as well as niche sports channels like ESPNU and the Olympic Channel.

Best for Wallet-Friendly Subscribers: Philo Price ($25/mo.) Philo Number of channels: 60+

60+ Simultaneous screens: Three

Three Offline viewing: No Pros Philo is one of the most budget-friendly streaming services with live TV. For just $25, you get more than 60 channels and a massive on-demand library. You can create 10 profiles on your Philo account, which makes it very easy to share with family and friends. You even have access to unlimited DVR and add-ons start at just $3/mo. It also comes with a Philo free trial. Cons Philo doesn't include local or sports channels. That means Philo won't be the best replacement for viewers who want to watch games or who want to watch their local news. It won't serve as a complete cable replacement and the live streaming service hasn't invested in original programming like Hulu. What to Watch on Philo Philo offers plenty of attractive channels like Discovery, Food Network, A&E, and more. Though you aren't getting local channels and sports, there's still a lot to choose from among these more than 60 channels, especially for this monthly price. The on-demand library includes more than 60,000 titles, so you won't soon run out of things to watch. You can add Starz for $9/mo. or Epix for $6/mo.

Compare Top Live Streaming Services

Hulu + Live TV fuboTV Sling TV YouTube TV Philo Starting price $70/mo. $70/mo. $35/mo. $65/mo. $25/mo. Live channels 60+ 100+ 30+ 85+ 60+ On-demand library 2,700+ titles N/A N/A N/A 50,000+ titles Simultaneous streams Up to two Up to two Up to four Up to three Up to three Number of account users Six Six One Six 10 Offline viewing Yes No No No No

What We Recommend





If you truly want a replacement for cable, the best options are YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. With either of these live streaming platforms, you'll get a large collection of local channels and cable channels.

For a more all-encompassing option, Hulu + Live TV will also provide a vast streaming library of more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies for the same price as YouTube TV (which offers no original content). Although both services offer unlimited DVR space, we think the on-demand library and channel selection makes Hulu + Live TV a better choice.