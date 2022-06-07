Launched in 2015 (a subsidiary of the Dish Network), Sling TV is a popular, less expensive alternative to cable or satellite TV. It is one of many over-the-top (OTT) streaming services that provide live TV viewing. OTT services allow you to watch live and on-demand titles using an internet connection -- no access to traditional cable required. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, Sling TV reported 2.25 million subscribers.

Sling TV offers three packages that each cost $35/mo. -- Sling Blue or Sling Orange -- and a combined plan for $50/mo. The Sling Orange package is geared toward NBA fans and families, while the Sling Blue channel line-up is designed with news and entertainment in mind. We've put together a quick guide to help you decide if Sling TV's channels are right for you, and which plan makes the most sense for your viewing habits.

Note that channel offerings change frequently and we recommend checking the provider for the latest updates.

What is Sling TV?

Sling Blue Sling Orange Sling Orange + Blue Monthly price $35/mo. $35/mo. $50/mo. Number of channels 45+ 30+ 50+ Access to on-demand titles? Yes Yes Yes

Both Sling TV packages are OTT, and they also offer on-demand movies and shows that have previously aired live. Sling Blue, which comes with more than 45 channels, is best for people looking for news and entertainment options. Sling Orange has more than 30 channels and is billed as being best for sports and families.

Aside from differing channels, the two plans also differ when it comes to the number of simultaneous streams allowed. With Sling Blue, you can stream on three devices simultaneously, but on Sling Orange, you can only stream titles on one device at a time.

People who want everything offered in the two packages can combine them for $50/mo. and receive four simultaneous streams. However, since many channels are included in both packages, the combination gives you access to all more than 50 channels in the standard lineup.

Sling TV's cloud DVR is available to all Sling subscribers, regardless of the package they choose. The DVR provides 50 hours of recording space at no additional charge. If you need more space, you can upgrade to 200 hours for an additional $5/mo.

Sling TV recently introduced a new feature -- Sling Watch Party -- which gives subscribers the ability to watch live TV while video chatting with up to three friends or family members. This service is available through a Google Chrome or Apple Safari internet browser on a computer. People who don't subscribe to Sling TV can join three Watch Parties at no charge.

Sling TV also has additional individual channels you can add for an extra fee. Here are some of the most popular:

Curiosity Stream : $3/mo.

Epix : $5/mo.

Showtime : $10/mo.

Starz: $9/mo.

Need some more sports channels or comedy titles? You can continue to customize your Sling Blue or Sling Orange package with add-on bundles.

Sports Extra: $11/mo.

ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN Sports, ESPNU, ESPNews, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, SEC Network Plus, Tennis Channel

Comedy Extra: $6/mo.

EMT, Fetv, Game Show Network, Laff, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt, TruTV, TV Land

Kids Extra: $6/mo.

Baby TV, Boomerang, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Duck TV, Nick Toons, Teen Nick

News Extra: $6/mo.

BBC World News, CGTN, Euronews, HLN, Law & Crime, News 18, Newsmax, RT America, SCI, WeatherNation

Lifestyle Extra: $6/mo.

Cooking Channel, DIY, FYI, Hallmark, LMN, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, VH1, WE, Z Living

Hollywood Extra: $6/mo.

Cinemoi, Grit, HDNet Movies, Heroes and Icons, Reelz, Start TV, Sundance, TCM

Heartland Extra: $6/mo.

American Heroes, Cowboy Channel, Destination America, Great American Country, Outdoor Channel, Pixl, Pursuit, RFD TV, Ride TV, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network

Sling TV is available on laptops, most standard streaming devices, and some smart TVs. Among these are Amazon Fire TV, Roku, AirTV Mini, Google Chromecast, LG, Oculus, Samsung, TiVO Stream, Android, iOS, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Sling TV Channel List

About two-thirds of Sling TV's channels fall into the entertainment category. This includes popular channels like AMC, Comedy Central, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and more. Sling TV also has plenty of sports, news, and kids channels.

A&E

AMC

AxsTV

BBC

BET

Bloomberg

Bravo

Cartoon

Cheddar

CNN

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Discovery

Disney

E!

Epix Drive-In

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

Food Network

Fox

Fox News

Freeform

FS1

Fuse

FX

HGTV

History

HLN

IFC

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Local Now

MotorTrend

MSNBC

National Geographic

NBC

NBCSN

Newsy

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

Stadium

SyFy

TBS

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

TruTV

USA

Vice

*Channel lineup subject to change

Sports Channels with Sling TV

If you can't get enough live sports, Sling TV has your back. Sling Orange has sports channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, and Stadium. Sling Blue may not be billed as sports centric, but it still offers FS1, NBCSN, NFL Network, TNT, and Stadium. The best way to get complete sports coverage is to sign up for the combined Sling Orange + Blue plan.

Both packages offer separate Sports Extra packages that each cost $11/mo. The Sling Orange Sports Extra package comes with about 14 additional channels. Among these are ESPNU, ESPNews, and MLB Strike Zone. The Sling Blue Sports Extra package has more than 10 extra channels, including FS2, Golf Channel, NFL RedZone, and Olympic Channel. Both Sports Extra packages include MLB Network, NBA TV and NHL Network.

Viewers with the Sling Orange + Blue plan can also get the Sports Extra package for an additional $15/mo. That puts you at $65/mo.; given that this price tag delivers every sports channel that the streaming service offers, you're definitely getting more bang for the buck.

None of the Fox or NBC regional sports networks are available on Sling TV. You'll also have to look elsewhere for regional Bally Sports networks. Subscribers should also check for regional blackouts and local availability.

Local Channels with Sling TV

Depending on the geographic area, the local FOX and NBC channel may be available in the Sling Blue package. However, the local ABC or CBS stations are not available. If you want to get these networks, you'll have to pay for additional apps or get an HD antenna. Users may also subscribe to the Paramount+ app to gain access to the current CBS lineup. You can learn more about local channels here, and search by your location.

How Do Sling TV Channels Compare?

When comparing the service to other streaming options like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, or YouTube TV, Sling TV is in the middle of the pack. Sling TV offers the least amount of channels -- more than 50 on the combined package -- but is more affordable than all of the other services except Philo, which offers 64 channels for $25/mo. The streaming service fuboTV and YouTube TV -- are each $65/mo. and offer from 65 to 117 channels. Hulu + Live TV is $70/mo. with ad-supported on-demand titles, or $76 for an ad-free option.

For Entertainment Channels

With the majority of Sling TV's channels in the entertainment category, this is a good option for viewers looking for comedy and drama titles as their primary viewing experience. Scripted and reality TV both fall into this category, including your favorite shows on Bravo, TLC, A&E, and more.

Unfortunately, Sling TV does not offer HBO Max or Univision as an option in its basic or add-on packages.This is bad news for fans of Succession and Barry. It's also worth noting that Sling TV does not create any original titles. Hulu + Live TV has Sling TV beat in that regard, because Hulu subscribers get cable titles plus access to Hulu's entire library of original shows and movies.

For Sports Fans

Sling TV's sports channels include the primary ones most sports fans are looking for -- ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, MotorTrend, NBCSN, NFL Network, and Stadium.

You can find league-specific networks like MLB Network, NBA TV, or NHL Network in Sling TV's extras and add-ons section. Same with ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

In short: Sling TV is a good option for sports fans and offers more sports networks in its basic package than a lot of other streaming services.

For News Channels

Sling TV provides viewers with about seven news options in its basic Blue or Orange packages. Sling TV has some of the most popular news channels, including BBC, Bloomberg, Cheddar, CNN, Fox News, HLN, Local Now, MSNBC, and Newsy. However, with the right add-ons there are about 20 different news options.

For Kids

Sling TV has a few kids channels included in its lineup. Sling TV's three kids' channel options (in the Blue or Orange packages) are Cartoon Network, Disney, and Nick Jr. If you decide to add on the Kids Extra package or buy individual channels (like TumbleBooks TV at $5/mo., for example) you can choose from closer to 15 different channels for kids.

Overall Value for Price

If you're looking for a good viewing experience at a moderate price, Sling TV could be the way to go. While it doesn't have as many channel offerings, it beats fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV in the pricing department. Cutting the cost for basic channels gives you an ample budget for premium channels. Sling TV is a great option for someone who doesn't watch a lot of TV or who's looking for a specific channel, like Comedy Central, Lifetime, or ESPN.

Even if you start adding the most popular options onto your package, Sling TV is still competitively priced compared to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. For example, the combined package of Sling Orange and Sling Blue ($50/mo.), along with the combined Sports Extra package ($15/mo.), and DVR Plus ($5/mo.), brings the Sling TV monthly total to $70/mo. -- which is about the same price as other live TV streamers.

Does Sling TV's Channel List Beat the Rest?

The Sling TV channel list offers something for everyone. It's not as robust as other streaming platforms with its base Orange or Blue plans, but it gives viewers the opportunity to customize their service so they're only paying for what they primarily plan on watching. If you are a casual TV viewer or you want to save big on live streaming, Sling TV is the way to go.