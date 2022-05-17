YouTube TV Review 2022: Is It Worth It?

Join or Sign In
YouTube TV is a premiere streaming service for all things live TV. Learn more about the streamer here.
YouTube TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services right now. If you already have a free Google or YouTube account, signing up for a YouTube TV trial will be simple, and you can start streaming right away using your internet connection. YouTube TV offers its subscribers access to more than 85 channels and you can add or remove premium channels at any time.
This YouTube TV review will cover the service's cloud DVR storage, the ability to watch on multiple devices at a time, and other perks compared to other services. We're here to ensure that you know everything about the service before signing up.
See the chart below to view how YouTube TV compares to some of the other streaming services:
|YouTube TV
|Hulu + Live TV
|fuboTV
|Sling TV
|Starting monthly price
|$65/mo.
|$70/mo.
|$70/mo.
|$35/mo.
|Free trial length
|Up to 14 days
|None
|Seven days
|None
|On-demand content?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of channels
|85+
|85+
|115+
|30+
|Starting DVR storage
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|250 hours
|50 hours
|Streaming quality
|Up to 4K
|Up to 4K
|720p
|720p
As you can see, YouTube TV is one of the more premium options available with a significantly higher number of channels than its competitors, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. The unlimited DVR feature is also appealing, especially if you like to save up content and then binge it on the weekends.
YouTube TV keeps it simple with just one main plan for their subscribers. It rings in at $65/mo., giving their viewers access to over 85 channels and the option for add-ons.
This price also comes with an unlimited number of cloud DVR storage space and streaming quality of up to Full HD 1080p. Certainly an excellent and affordable alternative to a traditional cable package. If you want to try the service out you can use YouTube's free trial.
YouTube TV comes with all your favorite channels, especially if you're looking for an easy transition from traditional cable. You'll find that YouTube TV covers most of your bases regarding channels you're familiar with and love. Compared to Hulu + Live TV, you're paying just $5/mo. less for about the same number of channels and add-on options.
Here is a comprehensive list of all they have to offer, though check the provider website as lineups are subject to change:
ABC
ACCN
Adult Swim
AMC
Animal Planet
BBC
BBC World News
BET
BTN
Bravo
CBS
CBS Sports
CMT
CNBC
CNBC World
CNN
Cartoon Network
Cheddar Big News
Cheddar Business
Cheddar News
Comedy Central
Cozi TV
Discovery
Disney
Disney Junior
Disney XD
E!
ESPN
ESPN 2
ESPNU
ESPNEWS
Fox
Fox Business
Fox News Channel
FS1
FS2
FX
FXM
FXX
Food Network
Fox Sports
Freeform
Golf Channel
HGTV
HLN
IFC
Investigation Discovery
LAFC
Local Now
MLB Game of the week
MLB Network
MSNBC
Motortrend
MTV
MyNetworkTV
NBA TV
NBC Sports
NBC Universo
NBCSN
NECN
NESN
NFL Network
NatGeo Wild
National Geographic
Newsy
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Olympics Channel
Orlando City
Oxygen
POP
SEC ESPN Network
SNY
Smithsonian Channel
Sounders FC
StartTV
SundanceTV
SyFy
TBS
TCM
TLC
TNT
TYT
Tastemade
Telemundo
The CW
Travel Channel
TruTV
TV Land
USA
Universal Kids
VH1
WE tv
YouTube Originals
tastemade
Meanwhile, YouTube TV gives users the ability to add-on their favorite premium channels. This gives you the chance to fill any gaps in the regular channel lineup. These add-ons are billed directly through YouTube, so all your payments are coming through one place rather than many different companies. YouTube TV offers the following premium channels as add-ons:
Acorn -- $6/mo.
ALLBLK -- $5/mo.
AMC Premiere -- $5/mo.
Cinemax -- $10/mo.
CuriosityStream -- $3/mo.
Epix -- $6/mo.
Hallmark Movies Now -- $6/mo.
HBO Max -- $15/mo.
Showtime -- $11/mo.
Shudder -- $6/mo.
Starz -- $9/mo.
Sundance Now -- $7/mo.
Urban Movie Channel -- $5/mo.
If you're a sports fan, YouTube TV also includes a Sports Plus premium add-on plan. This additional package will give sports fans access to premium sports content, especially those interested in international sports that are not typically available in the US. This package costs $11/mo. and includes the following channels:
NFL RedZone
Fox College Sports
GOLTV
Fox Soccer Plus
MAVTV Motorsports Network
TVG
Stadium
YouTube TV is one of the best live tv streaming services and the perks are a great way to tell if their package is the best fit for you.
DVR: YouTube TV currently allows users to enjoy an unlimited amount of DVR storage space. Keep in mind that your recordings will only remain for nine months before being automatically deleted. If you unsubscribe from the service, you can no longer access your DVR recordings.
Simultaneous Streams: If you live in a household with multiple people, we have good news for you. You can use YouTube TV on up to three devices at the same time. So, no more fighting over the remote because everyone can watch their favorite shows and movies on their own device.
Sports: If you're a sports fan, YouTube TV's Sports Plus package is a must. Not only do you get access to your local sports games through your local channels, but you'll also have the ability to watch international sports.
One aspect to keep in mind with the streaming service is that it does not include RSNs (regional sports networks), though the same goes for Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. If you want to watch a Bally Sports network, you'll need DirecTV Stream.
YouTube TV is supported on most major smart devices. So, users shouldn't worry about their systems not being compatible. However, here is a list of their supported devices:
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku
Google Chromecast
Android TV (Google TV)
Android smartphones and tablets
Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch
PC, Mac web browsers (Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox)
Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sharp, Hisense, and Sony)
YouTube TV is one of the best and most convenient options for live streaming TV. Not only will it connect to your account, but it will go with you no matter where you are or what device you're on. With the cost savings from traditional cable, users are sure to be saving money without giving up what they love about live TV, especially with their wide range of channels and premium add-on options.