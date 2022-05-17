YouTube TV Review 2022: Is It Worth It?

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services right now. If you already have a free Google or YouTube account, signing up for a YouTube TV trial will be simple, and you can start streaming right away using your internet connection. YouTube TV offers its subscribers access to more than 85 channels and you can add or remove premium channels at any time.

This YouTube TV review will cover the service's cloud DVR storage, the ability to watch on multiple devices at a time, and other perks compared to other services. We're here to ensure that you know everything about the service before signing up.

YouTube TV Compared to Other TV Streaming Services

See the chart below to view how YouTube TV compares to some of the other streaming services:



YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV fuboTV Sling TV Starting monthly price $65/mo. $70/mo. $70/mo. $35/mo. Free trial length Up to 14 days None Seven days None On-demand content? Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of channels 85+ 85+ 115+ 30+ Starting DVR storage Unlimited Unlimited 250 hours 50 hours Streaming quality Up to 4K Up to 4K 720p 720p

As you can see, YouTube TV is one of the more premium options available with a significantly higher number of channels than its competitors, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. The unlimited DVR feature is also appealing, especially if you like to save up content and then binge it on the weekends.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost?

YouTube TV keeps it simple with just one main plan for their subscribers. It rings in at $65/mo., giving their viewers access to over 85 channels and the option for add-ons.

This price also comes with an unlimited number of cloud DVR storage space and streaming quality of up to Full HD 1080p. Certainly an excellent and affordable alternative to a traditional cable package. If you want to try the service out you can use YouTube's free trial.

YouTube TV Channels and Add-ons

YouTube TV comes with all your favorite channels, especially if you're looking for an easy transition from traditional cable. You'll find that YouTube TV covers most of your bases regarding channels you're familiar with and love. Compared to Hulu + Live TV, you're paying just $5/mo. less for about the same number of channels and add-on options.

Here is a comprehensive list of all they have to offer, though check the provider website as lineups are subject to change:

ABC

ACCN

Adult Swim

AMC

Animal Planet

BBC

BBC World News

BET

BTN

Bravo

CBS

CBS Sports

CMT

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Cartoon Network

Cheddar Big News

Cheddar Business

Cheddar News

Comedy Central

Cozi TV

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

Fox

Fox Business

Fox News Channel

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Food Network

Fox Sports

Freeform

Golf Channel

HGTV

HLN

IFC

Investigation Discovery

LAFC

Local Now

MLB Game of the week

MLB Network

MSNBC

Motortrend

MTV

MyNetworkTV

NBA TV

NBC Sports

NBC Universo

NBCSN

NECN

NESN

NFL Network

NatGeo Wild

National Geographic

Newsy

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

Olympics Channel

Orlando City

Oxygen

POP

SEC ESPN Network

SNY

Smithsonian Channel

Sounders FC

StartTV

SundanceTV

SyFy

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TYT

Tastemade

Telemundo

The CW

Travel Channel

TruTV

TV Land

USA

Universal Kids

VH1

WE tv

YouTube Originals

tastemade

Meanwhile, YouTube TV gives users the ability to add-on their favorite premium channels. This gives you the chance to fill any gaps in the regular channel lineup. These add-ons are billed directly through YouTube, so all your payments are coming through one place rather than many different companies. YouTube TV offers the following premium channels as add-ons:

Acorn -- $6/mo.

ALLBLK -- $5/mo.

AMC Premiere -- $5/mo.

Cinemax -- $10/mo.

CuriosityStream -- $3/mo.

Epix -- $6/mo.

Hallmark Movies Now -- $6/mo.

HBO Max -- $15/mo.

Showtime -- $11/mo.

Shudder -- $6/mo.

Starz -- $9/mo.

Sundance Now -- $7/mo.

Urban Movie Channel -- $5/mo.

If you're a sports fan, YouTube TV also includes a Sports Plus premium add-on plan. This additional package will give sports fans access to premium sports content, especially those interested in international sports that are not typically available in the US. This package costs $11/mo. and includes the following channels:

NFL RedZone

Fox College Sports

GOLTV

Fox Soccer Plus

MAVTV Motorsports Network

TVG

Stadium

YouTube TV Features

YouTube TV is one of the best live tv streaming services and the perks are a great way to tell if their package is the best fit for you.

DVR: YouTube TV currently allows users to enjoy an unlimited amount of DVR storage space. Keep in mind that your recordings will only remain for nine months before being automatically deleted. If you unsubscribe from the service, you can no longer access your DVR recordings.

Simultaneous Streams: If you live in a household with multiple people, we have good news for you. You can use YouTube TV on up to three devices at the same time. So, no more fighting over the remote because everyone can watch their favorite shows and movies on their own device.

Sports: If you're a sports fan, YouTube TV's Sports Plus package is a must. Not only do you get access to your local sports games through your local channels, but you'll also have the ability to watch international sports.

One aspect to keep in mind with the streaming service is that it does not include RSNs (regional sports networks), though the same goes for Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. If you want to watch a Bally Sports network, you'll need DirecTV Stream.

YouTube TV Supported Devices

YouTube TV is supported on most major smart devices. So, users shouldn't worry about their systems not being compatible. However, here is a list of their supported devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

Google Chromecast

Android TV (Google TV)

Android smartphones and tablets

Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

PC, Mac web browsers (Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox)

Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sharp, Hisense, and Sony)

Is YouTube TV Worth It?

YouTube TV is one of the best and most convenient options for live streaming TV. Not only will it connect to your account, but it will go with you no matter where you are or what device you're on. With the cost savings from traditional cable, users are sure to be saving money without giving up what they love about live TV, especially with their wide range of channels and premium add-on options.