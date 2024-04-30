Join or Sign In
May the Fourth be with you! Let's get celebrating with the 9 best Star Wars gifts you can buy.
While May the Fourth has been celebrated unofficially since the late '70s, the punny holiday wasn't organizationally observed until 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema in Canada. Star Wars fans far and wide came through to commemorate the movies through tribute films, costume contests, and the like. Since then, Star Wars Day has been a yearly observation for super fans and casual Star Wars watchers alike. Come on, who doesn't love a good pun? It's fun spending the day celebrating these iconic films and the messages they convey to such a dedicated fan base.
The great thing about Star Wars, aside from well, everything, is that there are many incredible ways to show your admiration for the galaxy through merch, trinkets, and the like. These Star Wars gifts are the best way to show off your pride this Star Wars day and every day thereafter. May the Fourth be with you!
This gorgeous wooden serving board can really up your charcuterie game. It's shaped like Han Solo's ship, the Millennium Falcon, and made from eco-friendly Parawood. The ship's schematic design is laser-engraved on the front. Bring it out when you've got friends over or use it to make snack time feel special.
No Star Wars Day gift guide is complete without a box set of the flicks that started it all. Watch the films in widescreen format with Dolby sound. Each movie comes with commentary by George Lucas and the stars. Other special features include trailers, TV spots, galleries, and three featurettes: "The Legendary Creatures of Star Wars," "The Birth of the Lightsaber," and "The Legacy of Star Wars."
Make that couch or chair extra comfy (and galactic) with these printed throw pillows. Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, and company adorn the print in blues, greens, and soft, earth tones. The plush fabric of these pillows makes them feel snuggly and soft.
Dying to destroy the Death Star? Well, now you can. Use these silicone molds to create large ice cubes in the shape of the space station, plop them into a drink, and watch them slowly dissolve. You get two Death Star molds that create two 2.4-inch balls, perfect for an ice-cold glass of lemonade.
Whether you're team dog, cat, or ferret, here's your chance to immortalize your pet a la Star Wars. Send the artist a photo of your fur baby, and they'll create a portrait. You can choose a number of frame sizes and styles on a gorgeous wall-ready canvas. Each painting is created by a real artist who specialize in pet portraits, so you know you're in good hands. Or, paws.
Graphic tees are a must-buy when traveling. With this soft, weathered tee, you can show off what you picked up from your last visit to the cantina folks are chatting about across the galaxy. After all, not everyone gets to visit this cosmopolitan planet. The tee comes in navy heather, black, and charcoal heather. Sizes range from Men's small to 3XL.
Get artsy with your drinking glasses. These lead-free stemless glasses have a heavy bottom and can hold 18.3 liquid ounces. Four helmets — Boba Fett, Darth Vader, R2-D2, and a stormtrooper — are rendered in the Mid-Century Modern style.
Low key Star Wars fan? We got you. These crew socks have Stormtroopers and Darth Vader woven into the fabric. They're machine washable and made with a polyester/nylon/spandex blend, so they'll never droop or slip off your foot when walking.
Don't love mornings? Well, you'll be wide awake when you walk into the bathroom and spot Darth Vader waiting for you in front of the shower. This waterproof shower curtain is made from eco-friendly material and is machine washable. It's non-see-through, and if you're not a fan of the dark lord, you could pick up the R2-D2 version instead.
