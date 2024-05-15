Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hey, reader. It's time to indulge in an extravaganza of savings during the Amazon Book Sale from May 15 to May 20. Don't miss out on the opportunity to discover incredible deals on a wide range of books that will spark your imagination and ignite (or, reignite) your passion for reading.

Amazon Book Sale Amazon

For the next few days, shoppers can save up to 50% off reads across a multitude of genres. These books are available in a number of formats, too. We're talking hardcover, we're talking paperback, we're even talking e-reads. That's right, you can even get in on book deals available for direct download on your Kindle or Fire Tablet, which are available at up to 80% off.

Speaking of the infamous Fire Tablet, Amazon isn't skimping out this time around. In addition to thousands upon thousands of titles on sale, buyers can also save up to 40% off Fire Tablets. You know, just in case you want to splurge on more than just a book.

To top it off, Kindle Unlimited is even being offered for three whole months free right now.

Check out some of the best deals offered during the Amazon Book Sale right now.

Best Amazon Book Sale Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet



Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon

$105 $180

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet



Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Amazon

$180 $230

Kindle Scribe



Kindle Scribe Amazon

$240 $340

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon

$70 $110

Best Amazon Book Sale Book Deals

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng



Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng Amazon

$8.50 $17

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman Amazon

$9 $22

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn Amazon

$8.69 $18

Know My Name: A Memoir by Chanel Miller

Know My Name by Chanel Miller Amazon

$11 $20

Best Amazon Book Sale Downloadable Book Deals

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin Amazon

$6 $14

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry Amazon

$5 $15

Horse by Geraldine Brooks

Horse by Geraldine Brooks Amazon

$5 $15

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner Amazon

$5 $14

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah Amazon

$6 $12

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.