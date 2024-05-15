Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Get ready for huge savings on thrilling best-selling books available on Amazon
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Hey, reader. It's time to indulge in an extravaganza of savings during the Amazon Book Sale from May 15 to May 20. Don't miss out on the opportunity to discover incredible deals on a wide range of books that will spark your imagination and ignite (or, reignite) your passion for reading.
For the next few days, shoppers can save up to 50% off reads across a multitude of genres. These books are available in a number of formats, too. We're talking hardcover, we're talking paperback, we're even talking e-reads. That's right, you can even get in on book deals available for direct download on your Kindle or Fire Tablet, which are available at up to 80% off.
Speaking of the infamous Fire Tablet, Amazon isn't skimping out this time around. In addition to thousands upon thousands of titles on sale, buyers can also save up to 40% off Fire Tablets. You know, just in case you want to splurge on more than just a book.
To top it off, Kindle Unlimited is even being offered for three whole months free right now.
Check out some of the best deals offered during the Amazon Book Sale right now.
For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.