The 5 Best Mini Projectors for Summer Movie Nights in 2024

Who needs an overpriced movie theater when you can have an immersive viewing experience right at home? All you need is a handy popcorn maker, some plushy bean bags, and a high-quality mini projector. Unlike the average television, mini projectors transform the average movie night into a cinematic experience with top-notch graphics and immersive audio.

Some mini projectors even offer a highly optimized gaming experience, so you can play at your leisure without a TV. Perks aside, mini projectors are also portable, meaning you can use them almost anywhere including outdoors (depending on the weather).

There are tons of mini projectors on the market, each with different specs and features. Cue choice paralysis. If you're tired of scrolling and clicking all over the internet for the best mini projector, let us help you out with some stellar picks below. Whether you need the best mini projector to use outdoors or you're looking for the most affordable option, we've got a projector for everyone.

AAXA P7+ Pico Projector



Best Overall

$260



While there are plenty of amazing projectors to choose from, the AAXA P7+ Pico Projector is our top pick for its high pixel resolution (1920x1080), premium audio, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The P7+ Pico projector is optimized to connect to both Samsung and Apple devices, gaming consoles, cameras, plus many other devices. It also has numerous inputs for HDMI cables, VGA, and Composite AV. Its main selling point, however, is its lithium battery that's uber-powerful and can offer 450 lumens, one of the brightest lights for home viewing.

VOPLLS Mini Projector



Best Budget

$45.50 $65

Because mini projectors are often designed as replacements for TVs, they can become kind of costly. However, some brands offer budget-friendly options that are great value for your money, and this projector from Amazon is one of them. The VOPLLS Mini Projector has a 1080 HD resolution and a large projection size of 210 inches. Connect your smartphone and other devices (laptops, tablets, and consoles) with HDMI and USB inputs. There are built-in stereo speakers that provide excellent sound quality and audio ports for headphones, speakers, or headsets for your convenience. Lastly, the projector comes attached to a tripod for easy maneuvering and flexibility.

KODAK Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector



Best Portable Mini Projector

$220



The VOPLLS projector is super compact but this Kodak Luma 150 projector is even smaller. But don't let its size fool you—the Kodak Luma 150 is powerful enough to project a full-size theater with its 16:9 widescreen feature (that expands up to 150 inches) and high resolution. Included with the projector are universal inputs—HDMI and USB—a neat touchscreen menu, and audio speakers. (Though, we recommend connecting speakers to the projector for better sound quality, as its built-in audio isn't the best). Bring it with you to the office for presentation or keep it at home for gaming. This portable pick can do it all.

XGIMI Halo+ 1080p HDR Smart Portable Projector

Best Splurge

$800



Not only is the XGIMI Halo+ the brightest projector on this list—up to 700 lumens!—it also boasts the longest battery life of 2.5 hours. It has a large screen size too, projecting up to 120 inches. The best feature is the included Android TV, which offers streaming apps like HBO and Netflix. Chromecast and Google Assistant are included too, so you can select your next film or TV show hands-free. Which is a stark difference from other projectors that require Bluetooth or USB to connect to devices to show video. If that's not your selling point, might we mention how this projector doubles as a Bluetooth speaker? Mhm.

WiMiUS Latest S27 Mini Projector



Most Versatile Mini Projector

$130 $200

If you need a projector for both indoor and outdoor experiences, look no further than this WiMius S27. It has a 270-degree rotating feature to help you find the best angle (so you can project on the ceiling, wall, floor, etc.), plus a 200-inch screen size for the best viewing experience. It also has a brightness and color temperature adjustment for your preference and convenience. The WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity is an added touch, as you can easily stream your favorite movie from your phone or laptop. Connect your favorite audio speakers to the projector for a better and more immersive sound.

