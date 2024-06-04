Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gather your book club pals and prepare for a delightful escape into the world of Regency romance; there's a new Bridgerton Collector's Edition dropping to enchant your summer reading. At an incredible 30% off, this exquisite set is available for pre-order at just $19.69, down from $30. It features the first two beloved novels by #1 New York Times bestselling author Julia Quinn, The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me, making this the perfect way to get started on the books if you're already a fan of the hit Netflix series.

Mark your calendars for July 23 and get ready to immerse yourself in the lush, scandalous world of Bridgerton. Just, this time, do so away from your TV screen.

Bridgerton Collector's Edition Amazon/Getty Images

Whether you're new to the series or you're caught up with every single episode, you likely already know that the obsession is real. It's all folks are talking about. Whether you're a newbie that needs to read the books before watching the series or you just can't get enough of the popular TV show, these books are available for your entertainment.

Dive into the dazzling world of London's elite with Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, as they embark on a thrillingly deceptive courtship in The Duke and I. In a clever ruse to elevate Daphne's social prospects and fend off relentless suitors for Simon, they arrange the perfect plan: a fake romance. At first, everything goes swimmingly, with Daphne's desirability skyrocketing and Simon dodging matchmaking mamas. But in the glittering, gossip-fueled atmosphere of high society, one thing is for sure: Love plays by its own rules.

As for The Viscount Who Loved Me, London's most elusive bachelor, Anthony Bridgerton, finally decides it's time to marry. However, his plans hit a snag in the form of the spirited and fiercely protective Kate Sheffield, who is determined to dismantle his engagement to her sister. Kate is convinced that reformed rakes like Anthony make terrible husbands, and she's ready to defend her sister at all costs. Yet, as they clash and trade sharp words, Kate finds it harder and harder to resist the charm of the very rake she's trying to avoid.

Using a lime green book cover and hot pink frayed edges, this book will be a surefire standout on your bookshelf. It stands out even further for the foil iconography on the front cover, a ribbon bookmark, and gorgeous endpapers.

Snag your copy now before you finish watching Season 3 using the link below.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.