X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Target's Book Selection Is Stocked for Summer: Find Great Summer Reads Now

Target has just about any title you can imagine right now. Find good reads just in time for summer.

278594252-10225802429121754-8847
Tyler Schoeber

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's time to call your book club buddies — the best books at Target are fully stocked just in time for summer. Most of us readers can agree that there's nothing better than a good book under the sun. The park, the beach, the backyard. An ice cold bottle of water, a chill cup of lemonade, a refreshing glass of wine. James Patterson, Colleen Hoover, Sarah J Maas. There's really nothing like it.

Books from Target

Books from Target

 Target/Getty Images

All summer long, Target is offering just about every title under the sun at fair prices most readers can gleefully afford. Fiction, non-fiction, hard covers, paperbacks, you name it. If you're constantly in the need for a new read, there's no better place to pick up your next book than Target.

Not only does Target have good reads, but its also has brand-new good reads on sale. Who doesn't love a good deal?

Each book can be delivered straight to your front door in just two days, but if you prefer to purchase online and pick up at your local Target, some books are available in-store as well.

Ready to get reading? Check out some of our favorites for summer 2024 below.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J Maas

 Target

$55

Buy at Target

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Funny Story by Emily Henry

 Target

$19

Buy at Target

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Verity by Colleen Hoover

 Target

$11

Buy at Target

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

 Target

$14

Buy at Target

Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose

Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose

Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose

 Target

$18

Buy at Target

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Twisted Love by Ana Huang

 Target

$11

Buy at Target

Mistakes We Never Made by Hannah Brown

Mistakes We Never Made by Hannah Brown

Mistakes We Never Made by Hannah Brown

 Target

$21

Buy at Target

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

 Target

$17

Buy at Target

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

 Target

$8

Buy at Target

Yellowface by R F Kuang

Yellowface by R F Kuang

Yellowface by R F Kuang

 Target

$17

Buy at Target

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.