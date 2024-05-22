Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's time to call your book club buddies — the best books at Target are fully stocked just in time for summer. Most of us readers can agree that there's nothing better than a good book under the sun. The park, the beach, the backyard. An ice cold bottle of water, a chill cup of lemonade, a refreshing glass of wine. James Patterson, Colleen Hoover, Sarah J Maas. There's really nothing like it.

Books from Target Target/Getty Images

All summer long, Target is offering just about every title under the sun at fair prices most readers can gleefully afford. Fiction, non-fiction, hard covers, paperbacks, you name it. If you're constantly in the need for a new read, there's no better place to pick up your next book than Target.

Not only does Target have good reads, but its also has brand-new good reads on sale. Who doesn't love a good deal?

Each book can be delivered straight to your front door in just two days, but if you prefer to purchase online and pick up at your local Target, some books are available in-store as well.

Ready to get reading? Check out some of our favorites for summer 2024 below.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J Maas



A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J Maas Target

$55

Funny Story by Emily Henry



Funny Story by Emily Henry Target

$19



Verity by Colleen Hoover



Verity by Colleen Hoover Target

$11

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune Target

$14

Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose



Home Is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose Target

$18

Twisted Love by Ana Huang



Twisted Love by Ana Huang Target

$11

Mistakes We Never Made by Hannah Brown



Mistakes We Never Made by Hannah Brown Target

$21

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston



First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston Target

$17



The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden Target

$8

Yellowface by R F Kuang



Yellowface by R F Kuang Target

$17

