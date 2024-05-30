Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get ready to grab your coffee mugs and settle into your favorite Central Perk couch because Friends: The Complete Series is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Mark your calendars because this all-time favorite is set to be released as a 4K Blu-ray box set on September 24, 2024.

Friends Amazon/Getty Images

For those who have laughed, cried, and grown with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, this is your chance to own the entire 10-season set of the original broadcast episodes. This iconic series, which became a cultural phenomenon, brings together the hilarious and heartwarming moments of a "family" built on friendship.

Why should you invest in this complete collection? Let's break it down. First, you get to relive every iconic scene, from Ross's "We were on a break!" to Joey's classic "How you doin'?" Not to mention, the dynamic relationships and character growth over the years keep you hooked from start to finish.

This collection isn't just about the episodes; it's packed with special features that every true fan will cherish. You'll find hilarious gag reels that give you a peek behind the scenes, and the official music video of "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts, which is bound to bring a wave of nostalgia. Plus, there are many more extras that will make you feel like you're part of the Friends family.

Friends: The Complete Series is not just a box set; it's a piece of television history. It's all the laughs, all the loves, and all the lattes wrapped up in one spectacular package. Don't miss out on this opportunity to bring home the magic of Friends.

Pre-order your set today for $250 and get ready to laugh, cry, and binge-watch to your heart's content.

