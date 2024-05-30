Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hungry? Good timing. Grubhub+ is now completely free for all Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, now's the time to become one.

Prime x Grubhub+ Amazon

Gather your foodie friends because Grubhub+ is serving up some delicious perks through Amazon Prime you won't want to miss. If you're a Prime member, you can now receive zero delivery fees, lower service fees, and getting 5% back on all your pickup orders with Grubhub. Plus, you'll have access to exclusive offers and so much more. Whether you're craving sushi, pizza, or a gourmet burger, Grubhub+ has your back. It's the perfect companion for those cozy nights in or picnic lunches at the park.

Existing Prime members in the U.S. can now order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across all 50 states with Grubhub, right from the Amazon store. Prime members can enjoy free Grubhub+ — a $120 annual value — at no extra cost, included with their Prime membership. This means no automatic renewal into a paid Grubhub+ membership is required. With Grubhub+, you'll benefit from $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pickup orders, and exclusive offers. It's the perfect way to make your Friday movie nights using Prime Video extra special.

For those of you without Prime, think about it like this: Grubhub+ typically costs users $9.99/mo., but with this extra perk for Prime members, it's now completely free monthly. Essentially, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you're now a Grubhub+ member.

In addition Prime Day has been confirmed for July, there's genuinely never been a better time to become a Prime member. Free delivery plus wild deals beyond your imagination? It doesn't get better than this.

Not only is it just for Prime's main subscription, but this deal is also available when you sign up for Prime Student (Amazon's Prime subscription service for college students that starts with six months free and then becomes $69/year after the trial) and Prime Access (Amazon's $6.99/mo. Prime subscription service for income-verified customers that qualify).

Sign up for Amazon Prime below for $14.99/mo. or $139/year and get free access to Grubhub+ today.

