BREAKING: Amazon Prime Day 2024 Dates Have Been Announced

Mark your calendars — it's almost time to get saving
Get ready, bargain hunters. Amazon has made it official: Prime Day is back, and it's bigger and better than ever.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, because this year's deals event is set to blow your mind. Why? Well, it's the 10th annual Prime Day, and Amazon is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this milestone with unbeatable savings.
For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day is the ultimate shopping event for Prime members, where you can snag discounts on a vast array of products. You name it, it's likely on sale. Tech, clothing, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, toys — it's an event everyone in the family can benefit from.
This event is only available for Prime members. So, if you're not a Prime member, you'll need to be in order to get in on some serious savings. Prime members also get access to free two-day shipping when subscribing. Right now, new customers can join for just $15 a month or $139 a year. Plus, new members also get access to a 30-day free trial. And, (yes, it gets even better) Prime members enjoy free access to Prime Video, offering a treasure trove of thousands of original and classic movies and TV shows.
In the past, we've seen discounts soar up to 80% off on must-have products. From gadgets and gizmos to fashion and home essentials, there's something for everyone. This is the event where dreams come true, and your wallet stays happy. We've already spotted jaw-dropping deals on smart TVs, AirPods, and so much more. Catch some of our favorite early Prime Day deals here. If you've been holding off on a tech upgrade, now's the time to dive in. Early Prime Day deals are all over the megastore's site right now in anticipation for the real event in July.
Get ready to celebrate a decade of Prime Day magic. Become a member below and keep your eyes peeled for those can't-miss deals.
