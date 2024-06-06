The 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Scope Out in 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner. Though there is speculation as to exactly when the two-day mega sale event will be taking place this year, we do know a thing or two. Prime Day aside, you don't have to wait for the big day to start saving money with these Amazon deals.

Early Prime Day Sales Amazon/Getty Images

Just like it does every year, Amazon has started the savings early with discounts on a whole host of stuff. As is usually the case during the early deals, the highlights here come from Amazon's own line of products such as Echo devices and TVs. In addition, we've found deals on trending products across multiple categories.

While the deals will continue, there's no better chance than now to get a head start on incredible savings. See all of the best early Prime Day deals in 2024 below.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Amazon

$98.59 $123.59



With over 60,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the BISSELL Little Green is the must-have cleaning product in 2024. With powerful suction and exclusive tools, it effectively removes tough pet stains and odors from various surfaces like couches and rugs. Its portable design and large tank capacity make it versatile and convenient for all your cleaning needs. It's also extremely lightweight with a 48 oz tank to help get all the gunk out.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Amazon

$550 $750

A whopping 256GB iPad Air 5 on sale for $200 off? It's going to be a yes from us. The iPad Air packs serious power in a slim, lightweight design with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the M1 chip for top-notch performance. Enjoy superfast Wi-Fi 6, advanced cameras, and the convenience of Touch ID. With iPadOS, multitask with ease, use an Apple Pencil for note-taking, and explore over a million apps. How's that for a deal?

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon

$320 $450

At over $100 off right now, the Amazon Fire TV 50" is one of the best early Prime Day deals for both its price and performance. Experience your favorite movies and shows in stunning 4K Ultra HD with vibrant colors and crystal-clear picture quality. This puppy is Alexa-enabled so users can launch and control content or get updates on the weather and sports with a simple voice command. Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV shows from all your go-to subscription services, plus enjoy a six-month subscription to MGM+ for thousands of movies and original series.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Amazon

$139 $239

The DCD771 in this cordless drill combo kit offers two-speed transmission, perfect for various tasks (because we know you still have that TV you need to mount). Its high-performance motor delivers 300 unit watts out, making it powerful enough for a wide range of applications. The compact, lightweight design and ergonomic handle ensure comfort and easy access to tight areas. The DCF885 impact driver features a one-handed loading hex chuck and a 3 LED light ring for improved visibility. Plus, it's on sale for almost 50% off.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon

$249 $349

Right now, you can get $100 off the infamous Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones on Amazon. Maximized with a powerful 24-hour battery life, users only need to charge these bad boys for 15 minutes in order to obtain a 2.5-hour charge. That said, if you're a chronic forgetter when it comes to charging devices, we think we found the ultimate pair for you. Sound quality is also superb and with noise-cancelling properties, you'll hear nothing but uninterrupted music all day long.

Sperax Walking Pad

Sperax Walking Pad Amazon

$180 $300

Too much time at the work desk? Maybe too many hours in front of the TV? It's time to get moving, folks. Get 40% off the Sperax Walking Pad and keep your body moving even when you're lounging around the house. This under desk treadmill features a powerful 2.5HP motor that can support up to 320 lbs while running quietly, perfect for home or office use. Its durable steel frame and multi-layer design absorb shocks and reduce noise, ensuring a smooth, safe, and stable workout. Not too shabby for just under $200!

QINLIANF Surge Protector

QINLIANF Surge Protector Amazon

$10 $20

A total of nine different ways to charge up at just $10. It doesn't really get any better than that. With five outlet sockets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, this extender allows you to charge all your devices in one direct hub. This surge protector features a 3-level circuit with TVS (transient voltage suppressor), MOV (metal oxide varistor), and GDT (gas discharge tube), absorbing up to 1680J of energy, making for an extremely safe extender.

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 Amazon

$95 $150

Save $55 on the Echo Show 8 and experience all the top-notch actions you get from the Echo device of all Echo devices. With the Echo Show 8, users can immerse themselves in entertainment with spatial audio and an 8" HD touchscreen, perfect for video calls and streaming. Control your smart home effortlessly with the built-in hub, managing devices and routines with just your voice in addition to linking other devices to make your home a smart home. Turning the lights on has never been easier.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon

$400 $600

Save $200 and get in on Dyson's power for large-home deep cleans without the cord. Enjoy 90% more power than other models and up to 60 minutes of run time for power hour cleaning days around the house. The LCD screen shows power modes and run time, while the Digital Motorbar XL and hair screw tool handle all floor types and pet hair with ease.

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Express 4K+ Amazon

$29 $40

Roku is one of our favorite streaming devices, and given that it's on sale for $11 off, there's never been a better time to purchase one for yourself. Users will get Roku's brilliant 4K picture quality and seamless streaming through its faster wireless connection. Control TV and Roku devices (in addition to the rest of your smart home, if needed) with one remote and use voice search for easy navigation. Also, buyers will get a customizable home screen and access 350+ free live TV channels with a quick and easy setup.

