Suzanne Collins just announced a new 'Hunger Games' novel, but that's not all. Learn about this affordable Blu-ray collection now.
Hey, tribute! Prepare for an epic journey back into the world of Panem. A spectacular new Hunger Games movie box set is on the horizon, featuring all four beloved films plus the well-received prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." This Blu-ray collection is an absolute must-have for any fan of the series, offering a thrilling cinematic experience at an unbeatable price — just $30. And, that's for all five films. Mark your calendars for June 25, folks. It's time to pre-order.
Inside this box set, you'll find the original blockbuster hits: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and the two-part finale, Mockingjay Part 1 and Mockingjay Part 2. Adding to the excitement is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which dives deep into the backstory of President Snow.
As if that wasn't enough, this news comes hot on the heels of Suzanne Collins' latest announcement: a new prequel book titled Sunrise on the Reaping. This upcoming novel will explore the riveting story of Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss and Peeta's sharp-witted yet troubled mentor, during his own harrowing time in the Games. Fans can expect this book to hit shelves in March of next year, with a movie adaptation slated for release in November 2026.
Now for the best part: this incredible Hunger Games Blu-ray box set, containing all five films, is currently 30% off and priced at just $29.99. That's right, you can own this treasure trove of cinematic greatness for a fraction of its original cost.
Mark your calendars, because the box set will officially release on June 25, 2024, but you can secure your copy today through pre-order. This is a major steal and the perfect addition to any Hunger Games fan's collection.
Find the box set below — and may the odds be ever in your favor.
