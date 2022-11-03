Join or Sign In
Get your fangs out
There's nothing on TV quite like Interview with the Vampire. It's campy and bloody and totally off the wall. It's the kind of show where a character can come dangerously close to eating a baby on screen, but it's also the kind of show that delights in the sight gag of two vampires sleeping in adjacent I Love Lucy-style coffins. AMC has high hopes for the show's continued success; the network renewed the series for a second season before Season 1 even premiered, and while he first season was only seven episodes long, there are enough novels in author Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series to keep the story going for a long time.
There's currently not much to be known about the next season of Interview with the Vampire, but we'll continue to update this post as we get more information. We'll keep languishing away in our Dubai penthouse while we wait.
It seems safe to assume Interview with the Vampire will return in late 2023 or early 2024, but nothing official has been announced yet. "Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai," showrunner and executive producer Rolin Jones said in a statement when the series was renewed. "The writing staff of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps' passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up."
No casting announcements have been made yet, but seeing as the first season doesn't even cover the entire first book in Rice's series, it seems safe to assume Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian will reprise their roles from Season 1. There are also a number of important characters, such as Armand, played by Antonio Banderas in Neil Jordan's 1994 film adaptation, who have yet to be introduced.
Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire is available to stream on AMC+.