Best Buy's Apple Sales Event Will Save You Up to $400 This Weekend

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Beginning June 7 and running through Sunday, June 9, Best Buy is hosting an Apple Sales Event you need to know about. Right now, buyers can save hundreds on various Apple products, but the very best savings we're seeing right now are on MacBooks and iPads.

And, when we say hundreds, we mean it. The best deals could save buyers up to a whopping $400 on new Apple products.

ALSO READ: The best shows and movies on Apple TV+

Best Buy Apple Sales Event Best Buy/Getty Images

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, major retailers are launching various sales events that we simply cannot bat an eye at. These might just be the best Apple deals you'll see all year long.

Need a new laptop? Maybe a new desktop? A pair of AirPods? A new iPad? Then, it's time to get shopping. See our favorite deals during the Best Buy Apple Sales Event and catch all of the deals going on now below.



Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation)

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation) Best Buy

$899 $1,299



We're going to start off strong here. This might just be the best deal available on all Apple products right now. Period. Best Buy is lowering the price of this 128GB iPad by a whopping $400 during its Apple Sales Event. This unlocked iPad is accessible to use with both WiFi and cellular, both of which are extremely fast in comparison to other modern tablets. With intense colors and visuals, the Liquid Retina XDR display is a real performer here, too. To top it all off, this iPad has all-day battery life, making it not necessary to charge over and over again throughout the day.

MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop

MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop Best Buy

$1,349 $1,499

This 13.6-inch MacBook is built with an Apple M3 processing model, which is one of the best multitasking processors on the planet. In addition to that, screen quality is stunning with 500 nits of brightness (the measurement used for screen brightness) making this sunshine-friendly with a screen resolution of 2560x1664 (Full HD!) and beautiful lights and darks. There is a ton of storage on this MacBook, with 512GB total, meaning it's a stellar option for visual artists or chronic movie downloaders.

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation)

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) Best Buy

$599 $799

Just because it's a 4th generation iPad doesn't mean it's something to overlook. This is one of the best iPad models on the market. This 128GB iPad Pro uses an M2 chip on Apple iOS 12.2 with fast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. It's got an 11-inch screen and is an excellent laptop alternative due to its speed and display. Gamers, streamers, photo editors, and content watchers, you don't have to look much further than this iPad. It's got a superior display with extreme lifelike visuals and at a more affordable price than some of the newer models, it really is a great option.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.