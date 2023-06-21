Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is Amazon's yearly shopping event that takes the shopping world by storm for two days every summer. Last year, Amazon's Prime Day sale took place on July 11 and 12, 2023 respectively. So, when is Prime Day 2024?

While we don't have the answer to that question quite yet, we can absolutely speculate. And we do know that it will take place in July.

Just like every other year, Amazon Prime Day will host deals on deals on deals. TV deals, sound bar deals, headphone deals, book deals, even board game deals. You name it, it's probably going to be on sale.

During this event, Amazon will also hold Lighting Deals, which are short-term deals that are only available for a few hours or until the product on sale sells out (which happens more often than not).

This sale will be limited to Prime members, so if you're not a Prime member yet, it's time to sign up. Prime is available at $15 per month or $139 per year, making this an affordable way to get in on deals not just during Prime Day, but all the time. If you've never had Prime before, you can even get a 30-day trial.

