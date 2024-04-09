Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For those who aren't acquainted with Circle Week, it's Target's week-long event showcasing the season's largest sale. Those signed up to Target Circle, the megastore's free rewards program, will have access to hundreds of deals up to 40% off through April 13.

LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV Amazon/Alexander Andrews/Unsplash

This doesn't mean Target is the only online retailer with some seriously impressive deals live right now. Now, Amazon is matching deals on select Vizio, LG, Samsung and Hisense TVs. All, of course, available with Prime's two-day shipping.

Although Target is currently offering fantastic deals on home, electronics, clothing, and more, Prime's two-day shipping will always be a big draw. See all of the TV deals that Amazon is matching to Target's Circle Week below.

Hisense 50-Inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV



Hisense 50-Inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV Amazon

$238 $309.00

Okay, so, Amazon did not match the price with the Hisense 50-inch. It's actually cheaper on Amazon by $1 than it currently is at Target. This dynamic television offers a budget-friendly way to catch up on all your favorite shows and movies in 4K UHD. The A6 Series has a few notable features that add value, including Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. It has a built-in sports mode that automatically reconfigures the colors to provide an accurate picture. You know, so you can watch your favorite team crush it. An included game mode offers variable refresh rate and minimizes input latency, but the panel is limited to 60Hz, so it's not the best pick for gaming. PS5 owners might want to look elsewhere. Lastly, the Hisense A6 is a smart Google TV. All of your streaming apps will be easily accessible, and with the included voice remote, you can control your TV with Google Assistant or Alexa. Buttons are overrated.



Vizio 32-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV



VIZIO 32-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV Amazon

$158 $179.78

Just like the Hisense TV listed above, this 32-inch Vizio D-Series is also cheaper on Amazon than Target. Again, just by $1, but still. A dollar is a dollar! While 32-inches won't redefine the interior of your living room, this is a great TV for bedrooms, kitchens and smaller dens. Each TV is packed with state of the art modern technologies like Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, and Alexa Compatibility.



LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV



LG C3 Series 48-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV Amazon

$996.99 $1,399.99

Amazon has Target beat this time by $3. That's at least half of a coffee from your local roastery. We're saving money like hotcakes, people. This 48-inch TV stands out amongst all others with an a9 AI Processor Gen6 made exclusively for LG OLED TVs. It focuses on creating gorgeous picture quality and high performance. Because it's so slim in comparison to others, you can practically consider this one a picture frame mounted on the wall. The C3 offers incredible contrast ratio and is exceptionally good with deep blacks. The C3 is an all-around stellar option for your home theater and gaming, making the next Hunger Games marathon blend seamlessly into a few games of Fortnite.



Samsung 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV



SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV Amazon

$997.99 $1,197.99

In the mood for something bigger? Snag this 70-inch from Samsung for $2 cheaper on Amazon than it is at Target. Sure, it might cost about a grand, but this is a massive screen that provides great image quality no matter where you place it. It comes with a billion shades of gorgeous color for dynamic visuals on a wide scale. Being followed with 3D surround sound that mimics on-screen movement, this Samsung TV is one of the better 70-inch panels in its price range. You can probably even forgo the sound bar for this one.

