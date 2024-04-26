Get Up to 50% Off During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Event

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Starting today, April 26, Best Buy is hosting a 3-day sale that's cutting prices down exponentially. We're talking up to hundreds, people. This is no joke.

TV & iPad Deals Best Buy/Getty Images

Until Sunday, April 28, buyers at Best Buy can get in on some fantastic deals. We're talking up to $500 off Windows laptops, up to $100 select Apple products, outdoor TVs as low as $550, and up to $500 off select Samsung TVs. Yeah, we're biting our nails, too.

See all of the best deals from Best Buy going down this weekend below.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation)



Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) Best Buy

$250 $330

If you're a movie buff without an iPad, how in the world are you watching movies on-the-go? Your smartphone? Get real. Save $80 on a number of different iPads right now at Best Buy and start streaming your favorite TV shows and films more accessibly when you're not plopped in front of your at-home television. The next episode of Law & Order is waiting.

Samsung 65" Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV



Samsung 65" Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV Best Buy

$3,500 $4,000



Samsung is one of the leading brands in smart TVs, and right now, folks can save up to $500 on a select few at Best Buy. This TV is packed with intense brightness and color contrast, all while maximizing imagery to look its best even if it isn't 8K content. It's got Amazon Alexa for easy voice control with the ability to smart connect to your at-home Wi-Fi system.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14" 2.8K OLED Touch Laptop with Pen



Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14" 2.8K OLED Touch Laptop with Pen Best Buy

$1,000 $1,400



New laptop, anyone? During this 3-day sales event, prices are dropping significantly on Windows laptops. Save $400 on this OLED touchscreen laptop that's designed for workers by day and streamers by night. It has a high-performance battery that holds a charge that can last up to 14 hours in total. It's got crystal clear visual quality that'll aid you in all those in-office Excel sheets until it's time to watch your favorite movie in picture perfect quality later that evening.

Roku 75" Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart TV

Roku 75" Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart TV Best Buy

$800 $900



A whopping 75-inches at just $800? Sign us up. If you're looking for a massive 4K smart TV on a budget, you've found it in the Roku Class Plus Series. Offering full HD and a full-throttle theater-like experience, it's not unusual if you begin popping popcorn the second this puppy turns on. Built with intense brightness and color contrast, this LED TV is a spectacular addition to any family room.

Dell S2722QC 27.0" 4K IPS LED UHD Monitor



Dell S2722QC 27.0" 4K IPS LED UHD Monitor Best Buy

$250 $400



If you're looking for a new monitor, this option from Dell will only cost you $250 during Best Buy's sale event. This screen has four times the pixels that previous models for full HD viewing. So, if you're the type of person who watches a YouTube video on the monitor while doing work on the laptop, this is a great pick for you. And, yeah, we promise we won't tell.

