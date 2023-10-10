Prime Day Deal: Book Box Sets That Inspired Your Favorite Movies and TV

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has major discounts on all the normal stuff that folks go wild for in these Black Friday-esque sales events, like TVs and computers and other nice electronics, but a lot of the best deals are on more mundane stuff, like books. The books that were turned into your favorite TV shows and movies, that is! From Hugh Howey's The Silo series and Game of Thrones to The Witcher and The Magicians, there's a lot of good stuff for cheap.

Also, if you're shopping for youngsters this holiday, there are some great deals on books for kids of all ages, from the classic Disney Little Golden Books to Judy Blume novels to Minecraft adventures. You can even pick up a comics omnibus or graphic novel starring your favorite superhero.

But first, let's take a look at some of those box sets that were later adapted for television or the silver screen.

Prime Day book deals - As seen on TV and film

And here are a handful of other notable novel box sets that are worth checking out:

For the superhero & Star Wars fans...

There are a bunch of great deals on books for those who are fans of all things superheroes. Take, for example, the collection of Marvel and DC graphic novels, Star Wars reference books (Jedi are basically superheroes) and encyclopedias and other physical books that have been marked down heavily.

Not that those franchises are the only ones with discounted books during this sale. Far from it. Below you can find a choice selection of some of the most interesting deals Amazon is offering. Check them out.

For the young readers

Beloved classics for young readers--and those who read to little ones--are steeply discounted. You can never go wrong with Little Golden Books, and there are two Disney sets on sale, each of which comes with 12 books. You can also get a 16-book Dr. Seuss collection for only $66.49. And for the middle grade readers at home, a pair of Minecraft box sets or Judy Blume's Fudge series could be a hit.

There's more than a metric ton of stuff on sale in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, but you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of most of the discounts. Fortunately, it's only $15 for a month of Prime--and easy amount to make back during this sale--and if you haven't subscribed in the past year you can get a 30-day free trial, which pretty much solves any potential obstacles.

