There's a lightning deal going on at Amazon today that you seriously need to know about. Govee LED strip lights are on sale, and the brand's 65.6ft option will cost buyers just $8. We know, we're holding our breath, too.

In the world of LED lighting, Govee is the name to know. Bedrooms, man caves, dorm rooms, bars, restaurants, living rooms, home theaters, you name it. But, never have we ever seen a deal as great as this.

Traditionally, these lights in particular will cost buyers $24. Currently, they're on sale for 58% off bringing them down to just $10. Amazon isn't letting the price drop end there, though. With an additional $2 coupon, 65.6ft of lights can be yours for just $8 total.

These lights connect to your smartphone for easy brightness and color control. There are 16 million color options to choose from with four atmospheric controls for the ideal vibe. While this is an incredible opportunity to redesign the home theater of your dreams, the options on where you can place these are just about endless.

This is an Amazon lightning deal, so you'll only be able to get in on the action today, May 16 and May 16 only. Pick up your Govee LED lights now for just $8.

