How to Watch the NBA Finals 2024: Schedule, Where to Stream, & More

After an incredible year, basketball season is coming to a close and the 2024 NBA Finals are just about here. With Game 1 beginning on Thursday, June 6, you might be looking to learn how to watch the NBA Finals without cable this year. Learn for yourself below.

On Monday, May 27, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers during the Eastern Conference Finals in a close-call 105-102 win that had Bostonians roaring at their TV screens. Don't act so shocked, though. Boston has represented the East during the NBA Finals in two of the last three seasons. And this year's a bit of a doozy if the Celtics win. Why? Well, that'll make for the franchise's 18th NBA championship, which would break the tie with the Lakers for the most titles in NBA history. Watch out, West Coast.

It wasn't quite a sweep, but on Thursday, May 30, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 to clinch their place in the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavs had been leading the series 3-0 until the Timberwolves pulled a win (albeit a tight one) in Game 4. But then, game 5 saw Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving bring the team to a 36-point lead in the third quarter, and the rest is history. We've got our NBA Finals matchup.

As for the NBA Finals schedule and how to watch, that's something we can help you with right now. Check out everything you need to know for the NBA Finals below.

What Is the 2024 NBA Finals Schedule?

Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET. This game will include the Celtics and the winner of the Western Conference. While we don't know who else is playing quite yet, we do know when. Find the whole schedule for the 2024 NBA Finals below.

Game 1: June 6, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

June 6, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT Game 2: June 9, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT



June 9, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT Game 3: June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT



June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT Game 4: June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT



June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT Game 5 (if necessary): June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT



June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT Game 6 (if necessary): June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT



June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT Game 7 (if necessary): June 23, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT



Where to Stream the 2024 NBA Finals

This year, the NBA Finals are solely going to be broadcasted live on ABC. While that makes things easy for all you cable-owners, it also makes it a little bit more difficult to those of us without cable. Here's where to watch the 2024 NBA Finals without cable.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Fubo

Fubo is a streaming service that conveniently provides live ABC coverage. Following a free 7-day trial, users can subscribe to Fubo starting at $79.99 per month. This subscription includes access to nearly 200 channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries ABC, which is awesome for streaming the NBA Finals. This service is $77 per month and allows folks to access a wide array of live sports, TV shows, movies, and other entertainment. Not only that, but subscribers can get features like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens at once.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Sling TV

While Sling TV offers a few different plans, the only options that carry ABC are the Blue Plan and the Orange + Blue Plan merged together. The Blue Plan is currently on sale for half off, dropping its price from $45/mo. to $22.50/mo. If you opt for the Orange + Blue Plan, that is also currently half off for $30/mo. instead of $60/mo. With either, you'll have full access to live TV on ABC for the NBA Finals.

How to Watch Spectrum SportsNet from anywhere with a VPN

If you're abroad and don't want to miss the 2024 NBA Finals, VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access have you covered. These services can mask your location, enabling you to stream as if you're in the US, no matter your actual location. Private Internet Access begins at just $2 per month, and ExpressVPN is currently offering a 49% discount on its annual plan.

