Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's prequel season, people. Get ready to stream the all new series Star Wars: The Acolyte, set to premier June 4 only on Disney+. Here's everything we know about the series and what you need to do to get watching.

Star Wars: The Acolyte StarWars.com

Get ready for a doozy, because we're going back in time. Set around a hundred years before the Skywalker storyline, The Acolyte exists in the most un-talked about era in the Star Wars timeline: The High Republic Era. Though it takes place around 100 years after the initial Phases II & III of The High Republic, the tale is told through the lens of a mystery-thriller as a woman named Mae, a former Padawan (played by Amandla Stenberg), reconnects with her Jedi Master, Sol (played by Lee Jung-jae), in hopes to solve a number of unruly, rather sinister crimes.

While nobody knows too much about the series, that's probably the most exciting part. As mentioned, The High Republic Era is an era in the Star Wars franchise that's talked about, but not in as much depth as fans wish. The time period is cast with a shadowy sense of intrigue that we as fans are anticipating heavily to learn more about.

Looking forward to it all? We are, too. Learn how to watch The Acolyte below.

ALSO READ: The 15 Best Star Wars Gifts and our guide to watching all of the Star Wars shows and movies in order.

How to Watch Star Wars: The Acolyte

Star Wars: The Acolyte will only be available for streaming on Disney+ starting June 4, 2024. If you're not already subscribed, Disney+ has a number of different options available to get streaming quick and easy. Disney+ with ads will cost users $7.99 monthly. If you're not the ads kind of person, Disney+ Premium will give you ad-free content at $13.99/mo. If you're looking to bundle it up, the Disney Bundle Duo Basic option will cost subscribers $9.99 monthly for access to both Disney+ and Hulu with ads. If you want both but don't want any ads, opt for the Disney Bundle Duo Premium for $19.99/mo. Last but not least, get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ collectively with ads for just $14.99 a month.

How's that for options?

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.