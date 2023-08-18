Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty Amazon Studios

Back to Cousins Beach we go! The Summer I Turned Pretty was renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 3 with an expanded order of 10 episodes. The pickup was announced amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes, though it was greenlit well before then. Even though the wait for Season 3 will likely be a long one since filming won't be able to begin until the strikes are resolved, there's still a lot to look forward to and a lot of questions to be answered.

Season 2 was quite the roller coaster for Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who spent the majority of it dancing around their love triangle. They dealt with first kisses, devastating breakups, and heartbreaking losses, while the Fisher boys endured the threat of losing their home after their mother died from breast cancer. Team Conrad supporters were left screaming into their pillows after Belly chose to act on her feelings for Jeremiah, making for a very interesting and dramatic Season 3 to be sure.

No official information has been released yet about the new season, but if everything goes according to plan, it will likely follow Jenny Han's third and final book in the series, We'll Always Have Summer, as teased by the author herself. As we wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, here's all the information that's out there so far about a possible release date, what the new season could be about, and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty latest news

It's coming back for another season! The series was renewed for a third season in August 2023. Besides that, we'll have to exercise patience as we wait for more updates about Season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 release date prediction

No Season 3 release date has been announced yet. It will be a longer wait than usual for new episodes due to the writers and actors strikes as they fight for fair compensation in the streaming era. Prime Video acknowledged as much in the renewal announcement, saying production "will not begin until after labor negotiations with [the WGA and SAG-AFTRA] have been resolved."

The wait between Seasons 1 and 2 was roughly 13 months, but with uncertainty surrounding the strikes, expect it to be even longer than that before Season 3 is ready to drop.

How many episodes will be in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Season 3 will feature a total of 10 episodes, an increase from eight episodes in Season 2, which was rolled out weekly, and seven episodes in Season 1, which dropped all at once.

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 be about?

Season 1 followed Han's first book in the trilogy and Season 2 largely stayed faithful to the second novel, It's Not Summer Without You, though the show did take some creative liberties (like introducing Skye and Aunt Julia, both characters not in the books). Han, who is co-creator and executive producer of the Prime Video series, seemingly confirmed that Season 3 would be based on the third book, We'll Always Have Summer, when she posted to Instagram celebrating the renewal.

"We'll Always Have Summer," wrote Han, who will return as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. "So excited to finally share that we're coming back to Cousins for Season 3, and this time we'll have 10 whole episodes. It's been hard not being able to work on the show because of the ongoing strikes, but we can't wait to get going on Season 3 as soon as we're able."

There hasn't been any indication that Season 3 will be the last in the series, but it is the final book in Han's trilogy. And because the story focuses on those crucial years from adolescence to adulthood, there's bound to be a natural endpoint to Belly's journey (and the never-ending love triangle!).

While it's unclear if Season 3 will follow the trajectory of the book, Casalegno shared that Han "is really just strong on staying as true to the books as possible and hitting the main points," he told People. Tung echoed her co-star's sentiments, telling the outlet, "There's so many different ways you could go about it. There's a blueprint of a book, which we've been lucky to have for two seasons now, just such a solid blueprint for us, and to have Jenny on set with us has been incredible."

What happens in the final book, We'll Always Have Summer?

If you're curious what happens in the last book of the series, here is a brief spoiler-filled rundown: In We'll Always Have Summer, Belly is a freshman in college and has been happily dating Jeremiah. But their relationship turns south when Belly discovers Jeremiah slept with another girl during spring break. In an effort to salvage their relationship, Jeremiah pops the question to Belly, who accepts his marriage proposal even though Conrad continues to run rampant in her mind.

Eventually, Belly and Jeremiah call off their wedding after she admits she never fell out of love with Conrad. But it takes a while before Belly and Conrad resolve their tumultuous love affair. Several years pass before they finally reconnect, and by the end of the story, they get married, fulfilling Conrad's mother's wishes.

Who will be in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

The cast hasn't officially been confirmed for Season 3, but we're banking on most of the main players returning.

Here's the main cast featured in Season 2 of the series:

The Summer I Turned Pretty main cast:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Elsie Fisher as Skye

David Iacono as Cam

Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia

Will Taylor Swift continue to soundtrack The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Considering Taylor Swift has been built into the fabric of The Summer I Turned Pretty from the very beginning (Han told CBS News that listening to Swift's music helped her write the books), it's safe to assume she'll continue to be a major part of the show in Season 3.

Swift's songs have defined Belly and Conrad's romance since the start of the show, and we don't think that will change anytime soon. The first two seasons have already featured over a dozen of Swift's songs – including "Lover," "False God" and "Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)." Key moments in the show have included Swift's needle-drops, like "This Love (Taylor's Version)" serving as the soundtrack to Belly and Conrad's first kiss, and "The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)," which played as they danced together at the debutante ball.

Shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty

Looking for shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty as we wait for Season 3? Check out our list of teen TV romances to satisfy those dreamy summertime vibes.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.