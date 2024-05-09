Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We're suckers for a good deal. We're not ashamed to admit it, it's just the way we are. As we head into a new season, we're eyeing up some new electronics to add to our homes at a fair price. While great tech can get extremely pricy, we've scoured the internet for awesome deals we simply can't pass up and found some of the most exciting at a brand we're all too familiar with. The best Samsung deals are on fire right now.

The Frame & Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

Maybe it's a bigger TV for the family room, perhaps a shiny new tablet for work, or even a smartwatch to count your steps. No matter what the case may be, Samsung has a number of options to pick from if you're looking for a few replacements around the house.

Right now, buyers can save over $1,000 on select items at Samsung. That's four digits. Three whole zeros. And, no, this is not a drill.

Looking to get in on all the great products on sale? See below and find all of the best Samsung deals now.

Samsung 75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV



Samsung 75" Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung

$1,599.99 $2,699.99

Samsung makes some of the best smart TVs on the planet. Color, picture, sound, and quality pretty much are top-notch in the manufacturer's premium TVs. Right now, buyers can save a whopping $1,100 on this gorgeous Neo QLED 4K smart tv, which offers 30 million pixels with Quantam Matrix and mini LEDs. Brights and darks are as vast as the human eye can comprehend with sound quality that goes above and beyond from whispers to booms. Gaming? This might be the television you're looking for. This TV has Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ to amplify fast-paced gaming content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+



Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Samsung

$169.99 $219.99

This mid-range Samsung tablet features a vivid 11-inch screen boasting a 90Hz refresh rate to offer smooth picture quality while watching videos on YouTube, your favorite movies on Netflix, or video calling friends and family. The device has four different speakers powered by Dolby Atmos for quality sound. The Tab A9+ holds an impressive charge without needing to constantly hook up to the cable, meaning it will last longer on commutes, car rides, and plane rides. Plus, it's an affordable alternative to anything Apple has to offer.

Samsung 50" Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03D



Samsung 50" Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03D Samsung

$1,099.99 $1,299.99



The Frame is one of the coolest TVs around. While you're watching TV, it's, well, a TV. Watch or game in any way you want. But, when the TV turns off, The Frame turns into a magnificent picture frame that seamlessly blends into your wall art. Each TV is built with QLED 4K capability to transform the way you consume media on a flat screen. Additionally, because this TV is also built to live as a free-standing piece of art, there's essentially no glare whatsoever when watching your favorite shows due to a matte display. Each TV also comes with a mount included for easy hanging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Samsung

$339.99 $399.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is designed with Samsung's largest screen on a smartwatch yet. Aside from telling time like any other watch, this smartwatch has the ability to track and coach sleep habits, track fitness goals, connect to family and friends through calls and video chat, monitor users' heart rates and much more. There are a slew of different colors and straps available so buyers can customize to their liking. The best part about this deal? For a limited time, you can buy one Galaxy Watch6 and get a second for free.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360



Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Samsung

$1,499.99 $1,899.99



The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is one of the best performing laptops on the market for creatives. Using a powerful Intel processor with lighting-fast performance for quick-working visionaries, you'll be able to multitask with ease thanks to its high-end chipset. Colors, darks, and lights pop like they would on a QLED TV screen. Speaking of the screen, this puppy is a total touchscreen, making it easy for artists to work on any platform they choose with the help of a touchscreen pen. And, of course, the keyboard folds behind the screen to flatten out like a tablet.

