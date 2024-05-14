Get a 5-Outlet & 4 USB Wall Charger on Sale for Just $9

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're like us, you've got a home theater with a lot of wires and only two outlets. That is, if you've set it up in the right place. Wires for the TV. Wires for the cable box. Wires for the sound bar. Wires for the gaming console. Wires for the LED lights behind the TV. We're practically living in Wiretown, USA.

An outlet extender is a solid solution, but well-designed outlet extensions can cost folks upwards of $25 for just a few extra charging options. Not to mention, most only come with outlet sockets and no additives for USBs or USB-Cs. Lucky for you, we found the Mecca of all outlet extenders on sale for 55% off — and it only costs $9.

The Lvetek 5-Outlet Surge Projector Wall Charger is a multi-functional outlet extender with five outlets, three USB ports and one USB-C port. Ultimately, this charger maximizes the capacity of your average two-outlet wall system by 350%. And, to reiterate, for just $9. You can't beat that.

Safety is likely the first thing that comes to mind when transforming two outlets into nine, and for good reason! No one wants an electrical fire terrorizing their home. Thankfully, safety is Lvetek's main priority. Each unit is designed with a built-in 1680J surge protector, three surge protection circuits, and a fire-resistant casing that can handle temperatures up to 1382℉. There's even a "protected" light that keeps lit when everything is working properly, which should be at all times.

Likely the best part about this wall charger is that it's fully designed for 2024. These days, we're not only plugging in, well, plugs. We're also utilizing USBs through phone chargers, LED lights, portable speaker chargers, and the like. Newer Apple products will have no issue charging up here, too, given the outlet's added USB-C port. You know, since Apple keeps changing the design of its charging ports.

Reminder: this is all just $9 right now when it should be $20. Get in on this 55% off deal now.

