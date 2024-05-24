The 8 Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals from Our Favorite Brands

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
It's Memorial Day Weekend which means nothing but deals, deals, deals. Oh, and spending time out in the sun.
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A long weekend in the sun with friends, family, hot dogs, and hamburgers? Nothing can beat that. Well, unless there are deals from your favorite online shopping retailers involved. Then, that's absolutely beatable. Thankfully, it's Memorial Day Weekend and the best Memorial Day Weekend deals are on fire.
While we typically talk about entertainment technology, we're letting go a little this Memorial Day Weekend. Deals are live just about everywhere, from spots we love to cover like Amazon and Best Buy to favorite retailers of ours we don't get to talk about as much, such as Wayfair and Our Place.
While you lounge by the pool or fire up the grill, take a moment and check out some of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals this weekend and save big on your favorite sites. You'll only regret it if you don't.
Because Amazon is Amazon, the online megastore is offering tons of deals on select items across its website. Save up to 40% off products during Memorial Day Weekend, including must-haves from Levi's, Dyson, Apple, and more. Check a few of our favorite deals below.
This Memorial Day Weekend, Best Buy is prioritizing deals primarily on major appliances. So, if you're in the need of a new fridge or oven, this retailer is probably your best bet. You can still catch some great deals on other non-appliance products, too.
Target is getting in on all the Memorial Day Weekend fun, too. While most of the best deals are in the outside scape (think outdoor furniture, outdoor rugs, and the like), you can also catch some stellar deals on tech, home appliances, and more.
You know the slogan. "Wayfair has just what I need!" And this year, Wayfair isn't playing around. Right now, Wayfair is hosting one of the best Memorial Day Weekend sales with up to 70% off the entire site. Couches, bedroom furniture, mattresses, you name it. Let's get shopping.
Some of our go-to clothing brands are also holding Memorial Day Weekend deals you really can't miss right now. Save big on summer wear at Nordstrom this weekend while the deals are steaming hot.
We love Casetify for its extra durable, never boring smartphone cases. All cases are fully customizable and are available in different sizes depending on what kind of smartphone you're trying to cover. During Memorial Day Weekend, save 20% with code MEM24 at checkout. Spend $85 to get 15% off and spend $100 for 20% off.
Got some home improvement projects going around before summer officially starts? Look no further than Memorial Day Weekend savings going on at The Home Depot. From gardening equipment to power tools, everything you need this season starts here.
Our Place has some of the grooviest cookware in modern-day cooking. If you're looking to spice up your kitchen this Memorial Day, now's the perfect time to get saving at Our Place by receiving 20% off sitewide after signing up with your email.
For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.