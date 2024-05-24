X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

The 8 Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals from Our Favorite Brands

It's Memorial Day Weekend which means nothing but deals, deals, deals. Oh, and spending time out in the sun.

278594252-10225802429121754-8847
Tyler Schoeber

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A long weekend in the sun with friends, family, hot dogs, and hamburgers? Nothing can beat that. Well, unless there are deals from your favorite online shopping retailers involved. Then, that's absolutely beatable. Thankfully, it's Memorial Day Weekend and the best Memorial Day Weekend deals are on fire.

Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Memorial Day Weekend Sales

 Casetify/Our Place/Amazon/Getty Images

While we typically talk about entertainment technology, we're letting go a little this Memorial Day Weekend. Deals are live just about everywhere, from spots we love to cover like Amazon and Best Buy to favorite retailers of ours we don't get to talk about as much, such as Wayfair and Our Place.

While you lounge by the pool or fire up the grill, take a moment and check out some of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals this weekend and save big on your favorite sites. You'll only regret it if you don't.

Amazon

Because Amazon is Amazon, the online megastore is offering tons of deals on select items across its website. Save up to 40% off products during Memorial Day Weekend, including must-haves from Levi's, Dyson, Apple, and more. Check a few of our favorite deals below.

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

 Amazon

$90 $130

Buy on Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

 Amazon

$349 $470

Buy on Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

 Amazon

$70 $90

Buy on Amazon

Best Buy

This Memorial Day Weekend, Best Buy is prioritizing deals primarily on major appliances. So, if you're in the need of a new fridge or oven, this retailer is probably your best bet. You can still catch some great deals on other non-appliance products, too.

LG Stainless Steel Smart Refrigerator

LG Stainless Steel Smart Refrigerator

LG Stainless Steel Smart Refrigerator

 Best Buy

$1,600 $2,500

Buy at Best Buy

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer

 Best Buy

$100 $170

Buy at Best Buy

LG High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

LG High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

LG High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

 Best Buy

$850 $1,000

Buy at Best Buy

Target

Target is getting in on all the Memorial Day Weekend fun, too. While most of the best deals are in the outside scape (think outdoor furniture, outdoor rugs, and the like), you can also catch some stellar deals on tech, home appliances, and more.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

 Target

$300 $350

Buy at Target

Esker Recycled Resin Outdoor Patio Loveseat

Esker Recycled Resin Outdoor Patio Loveseat

Esker Recycled Resin Outdoor Patio Loveseat

 Target

$420 $600

Buy at Target

Samsung 55" Class Q60D QLED HDR UHD 4K Smart TV

Samsung 55" Class Q60D QLED HDR UHD 4K Smart TV

Samsung 55" Class Q60D QLED HDR UHD 4K Smart TV

 Target

$700 $800

Buy at Target

Wayfair

You know the slogan. "Wayfair has just what I need!" And this year, Wayfair isn't playing around. Right now, Wayfair is hosting one of the best Memorial Day Weekend sales with up to 70% off the entire site. Couches, bedroom furniture, mattresses, you name it. Let's get shopping.

Steelside Ainsley 73'' Faux Leather Sofa

Steelside Ainsley 73'' Faux Leather Sofa

Steelside Ainsley 73'' Faux Leather Sofa

 Wayfair

$350 $370

Buy at Wayfair

August Grove Liptak Flatweave Machine Washable Geometric Rug

August Grove Liptak Flatweave Machine Washable Geometric Rug

August Grove Liptak Flatweave Machine Washable Geometric Rug

 Wayfair

$54 $121

Buy at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

 Wayfair

$170 $300

Buy at Wayfair

Nordstrom

Some of our go-to clothing brands are also holding Memorial Day Weekend deals you really can't miss right now. Save big on summer wear at Nordstrom this weekend while the deals are steaming hot.

Sam Edelman Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal

 Nordstrom

$90 $130

Buy at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

 Nordstrom

$419 $598

Buy at Nordstrom

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

 Nordstrom

$120 $160

Buy at Nordstrom

Casetify

We love Casetify for its extra durable, never boring smartphone cases. All cases are fully customizable and are available in different sizes depending on what kind of smartphone you're trying to cover. During Memorial Day Weekend, save 20% with code MEM24 at checkout. Spend $85 to get 15% off and spend $100 for 20% off.

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way Impact Case

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way

 Casetify

$68 (savings vary)

Buy at Casetify

Iron Man Hero Mask Case Mirror Case MagSafe Compatible

Iron Man Hero Mask Case Mirror Case MagSafe Compatible

Iron Man Hero Mask Case Mirror Case MagSafe Compatible

 Casetify

$72 (savings vary)

Buy at Casetify

Strawberry Checkers Impact Case MagSafe Compatible

Strawberry Checkers Impact Case MagSafe Compatible

Strawberry Checkers Impact Case MagSafe Compatible

 Casetify

$72 (savings vary)

Buy at Casetify

The Home Depot

Got some home improvement projects going around before summer officially starts? Look no further than Memorial Day Weekend savings going on at The Home Depot. From gardening equipment to power tools, everything you need this season starts here.

Miracle-Gro Garden Soil

Miracle-Gro Garden Soil

Miracle-Gro Garden Soil

 The Home Depot

$2.50 $5

Buy at The Home Depot

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

 The Home Depot

$390 $500

Buy at The Home Depot

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

 The Home Depot

$169 $229

Buy at The Home Depot

Our Place

Our Place has some of the grooviest cookware in modern-day cooking. If you're looking to spice up your kitchen this Memorial Day, now's the perfect time to get saving at Our Place by receiving 20% off sitewide after signing up with your email.

Always Pan 2.0

Always Pan 2.0

Always Pan 2.0

 Our Place

$120 $150

Buy at Our Place

Wonder Oven

Wonder Oven

Wonder Oven

 Our Place

$156 $195

Buy at Our Place

Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot

 Our Place

$132 $165

Buy at Our Place

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.