The 8 Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals from Our Favorite Brands

A long weekend in the sun with friends, family, hot dogs, and hamburgers? Nothing can beat that. Well, unless there are deals from your favorite online shopping retailers involved. Then, that's absolutely beatable. Thankfully, it's Memorial Day Weekend and the best Memorial Day Weekend deals are on fire.

Memorial Day Weekend Sales Casetify/Our Place/Amazon/Getty Images

While we typically talk about entertainment technology, we're letting go a little this Memorial Day Weekend. Deals are live just about everywhere, from spots we love to cover like Amazon and Best Buy to favorite retailers of ours we don't get to talk about as much, such as Wayfair and Our Place.

While you lounge by the pool or fire up the grill, take a moment and check out some of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals this weekend and save big on your favorite sites. You'll only regret it if you don't.

Amazon

Because Amazon is Amazon, the online megastore is offering tons of deals on select items across its website. Save up to 40% off products during Memorial Day Weekend, including must-haves from Levi's, Dyson, Apple, and more. Check a few of our favorite deals below.

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Amazon

$90 $130

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon

$349 $470

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Amazon

$70 $90

Best Buy



This Memorial Day Weekend, Best Buy is prioritizing deals primarily on major appliances. So, if you're in the need of a new fridge or oven, this retailer is probably your best bet. You can still catch some great deals on other non-appliance products, too.

LG Stainless Steel Smart Refrigerator

LG Stainless Steel Smart Refrigerator Best Buy

$1,600 $2,500

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer Best Buy

$100 $170

LG High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer



LG High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer Best Buy

$850 $1,000

Target



Target is getting in on all the Memorial Day Weekend fun, too. While most of the best deals are in the outside scape (think outdoor furniture, outdoor rugs, and the like), you can also catch some stellar deals on tech, home appliances, and more.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven



Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven Target

$300 $350



Esker Recycled Resin Outdoor Patio Loveseat



Esker Recycled Resin Outdoor Patio Loveseat Target

$420 $600

Samsung 55" Class Q60D QLED HDR UHD 4K Smart TV

Samsung 55" Class Q60D QLED HDR UHD 4K Smart TV Target

$700 $800

Wayfair

You know the slogan. "Wayfair has just what I need!" And this year, Wayfair isn't playing around. Right now, Wayfair is hosting one of the best Memorial Day Weekend sales with up to 70% off the entire site. Couches, bedroom furniture, mattresses, you name it. Let's get shopping.

Steelside Ainsley 73'' Faux Leather Sofa

Steelside Ainsley 73'' Faux Leather Sofa Wayfair

$350 $370

August Grove Liptak Flatweave Machine Washable Geometric Rug

August Grove Liptak Flatweave Machine Washable Geometric Rug Wayfair

$54 $121

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Memory Foam Mattress Wayfair

$170 $300



Nordstrom

Some of our go-to clothing brands are also holding Memorial Day Weekend deals you really can't miss right now. Save big on summer wear at Nordstrom this weekend while the deals are steaming hot.

Sam Edelman Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal



Sam Edelman Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal Nordstrom

$90 $130

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag Nordstrom

$419 $598

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker Nordstrom

$120 $160

Casetify

We love Casetify for its extra durable, never boring smartphone cases. All cases are fully customizable and are available in different sizes depending on what kind of smartphone you're trying to cover. During Memorial Day Weekend, save 20% with code MEM24 at checkout. Spend $85 to get 15% off and spend $100 for 20% off.

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way Impact Case

Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way Casetify

$68 (savings vary)

Iron Man Hero Mask Case Mirror Case MagSafe Compatible

Iron Man Hero Mask Case Mirror Case MagSafe Compatible Casetify

$72 (savings vary)

Strawberry Checkers Impact Case MagSafe Compatible

Strawberry Checkers Impact Case MagSafe Compatible Casetify

$72 (savings vary)

The Home Depot

Got some home improvement projects going around before summer officially starts? Look no further than Memorial Day Weekend savings going on at The Home Depot. From gardening equipment to power tools, everything you need this season starts here.

Miracle-Gro Garden Soil

Miracle-Gro Garden Soil The Home Depot

$2.50 $5

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill in Bronze The Home Depot

$390 $500

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit The Home Depot

$169 $229

Our Place

Our Place has some of the grooviest cookware in modern-day cooking. If you're looking to spice up your kitchen this Memorial Day, now's the perfect time to get saving at Our Place by receiving 20% off sitewide after signing up with your email.

Always Pan 2.0

Always Pan 2.0 Our Place

$120 $150

Wonder Oven

Wonder Oven Our Place

$156 $195

Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot Our Place

$132 $165

