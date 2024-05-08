Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Lion King. Star Wars. Winnie the Pooh. Lilo & Stitch, heck, The Little Mermaid. These are movies modern-day dads grew up on. Films they've cherished from the moment they could understand what a movie was. Staples to growing up experiences. It's the media that helped them learn how to lend a helping hand, be a good partner, and become the best fathers they could ever be. This year for Father's Day, it's time to commemorate dad by reaching back in time to his childhood with the best Disney gifts you can buy online.

While Disney gifts are available for purchase across the internet at places like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, the best Disney merch is available at one place and one place only: The Disney Store. Here, gift givers can search through gadgets and gizmos aplenty under a vast number of categories. From clothing to cups to picnic blankets to luggage, The Disney Store is the place to go when shopping anything Disney.

The Disney Store also finds itself in a number of collaborative efforts with household brands to create ultra-specific items fans can't get enough of. Crocs, Kate Spade, Starbucks, you name it. Disney-centric products are endless.

No one knows your dad better than you, though. Give yourself a second to ponder, what's your dad's favorite Disney movie? Pinocchio? Mulan? Toy Story? Whatever the case may be, there will be a gift for him available. Find the best Disney gifts for Father's Day below.

Mickey Mouse ''Dad'' Mug



$16.99



Nothing says "I love you" like a made-for-dad mug on Father's Day. It's a gift that stands on business. Sure, he's got a bunch from prior Father's Days, but he doesn't have this one. And, this is, like, the coolest mug we've ever seen.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook



$35



A Star Wars dad that likes to cook? Say less. It's time for dad to ditch the fettuccine Alfredo for something a little more... exotic. Something from, let's say, a galaxy far, far away. With 70 recipes total including soups and sides, Pops will be cooking up a storm bigger than the Death Star.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Denim Shirt



$69.99

There's nothing that screams "dad" more than a casual denim overshirt. It's a classic Sunday wear. His go-to for the grocery store. The shirt he throws on before grabbing the paper off the front lawn. A must during afternoon yard work. With Mickey and the gang in the forefront, this will also become one that Dad will surely get complimented on every wear.

Stitch Sleep Shorts

$36.99



Let's talk loungewear. These Stitch-covered sleep shorts are ideal when Dad wants to keep the day simple. Maybe a snooze on the couch. Breakfast on the back deck. Perhaps a walk around the block if he's feeling it. They're built with soft, perforated fabric that make the shorts totally breathable and as cozy as it gets.

Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp



$99.99



Papa needs a new desktop tchotchke! This iconic tabletop sitter still stands tall over the Burbank movie lot in California. Now, Dad can have a miniature version that stands small over his keyboard.

Lightsaber Baseball Cap by Nike

$39.99

Maybe Dad is the low-key Disney-loving type. Maybe he doesn't want to flaunt it, but he still wants to show it off to the "if you know, you know" types. This Nike baseball cap is ideal for Star Wars fans who want to keep a lower profile, the type that wants a "cool hat" compliment without the "so, what do you think of The Mandalorian?" investigation.



Marvel Studios More Than A Guardian Luggage Tag



$15



That's right. A Groot luggage tag. We don't think we need to say anything else than that.

Winnie the Pooh Picnic Blanket and Backpack

$72.99

Winnie and the gang have been around for literal generations, making the characters some of the most loved in the world of Disney. If Dad is the outdoorsy type, consider this adorable, low-key picnic blanket for the kind of fan that doesn't like to shout it out from the rooftops. This one's perfect for a meal shared with a loved one under a shady tree in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Studios Sticky Note Holder



$29.99

Here's another one Dad will love in the office. He uses sticky notes, doesn't he? Come on now, he's a working man. Give those notes a little more pizazz with a Disney-branded typewriter to hold them.

The Lion King Kitchen Towel

$19.99

Ah, The Lion King. One of the most nostalgic classics of all time. This kitchen towel is ideal for Disney dads that want to represent in the kitchen. A classic over-handle draper on the oven.

Walt Disney World Rosewood Pen by Arribas



$25

Designed with a rosewood finish and gold hardware, this pen is an elegant staple Dad will use religiously throughout the day. Plus, it's personalizable. Choose from "Dad," his first name, his last name, maybe even a nickname.

Star Wars Artist Series Throw Blanket by Will Gay

$44.99

This adorable take on Wicket W. Warrick zooming through the Endor forest is a must for any cozy-loving dad that can appreciate a solid piece of artwork. Built with white sherpa on the other side, Dad can chill out and relax with this scene in the forefront while soft sherpa coats him and the whole couch.

