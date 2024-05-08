Ted Lasso: The Complete Series Is Now Available for Pre-Order on Blu-Ray

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you binged Ted Lasso like the rest of us, you might remember the quote, "As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get." And, while you've been working hard at manifesting a Season 4 of the hit Apple TV+ show that has, in fact, ended for good, you should still consider yourself lucky. Ted Lasso: The Complete Series is available on Amazon on Blu-ray to pre-order for release on July 30. It's a good day.

Ted Lasso Apple TV+

It's safe to say that Ted Lasso took the world by storm when it released in the summer of 2020. The world was still shut down, the sun was hot, and there really was nothing else to do but stay in the air conditioning and watch an American man with a past in football coach an English soccer team.

After the first 10 episodes, every fan that waited patiently for Season 2 was not disappointed in what they saw. The show continued on with hilarious dialogue, heartwarming bits, and of course, impeccable sportsmanship, earning an armful of Emmys. When it was announced that Season 3 would in fact be the last, fans were upset but understanding. There's nothing better than a show that decides to end before it begins to draw itself out. Cough, The Walking Dead, cough.

Thankfully, fans can now relive the past through a boxset that's being offered on Amazon for pre-order. Find out how to get yours below.

How to Watch Ted Lasso

Right now, you can watch every season of Ted Lasso directly on Apple TV+. That said, if you're looking to purchase the complete set to own, you can do so now using the link below. It won't get shipping until its release on July 30, but hey, July is just around the corner.

