2022 Emmys: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 Emmy Awards awarded some of the best in television. Several Emmys were already handed out via the Creative Arts Emmys during the first weekend of September, but Monday's show awarded the buzzy categories like Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and more. Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson emceed the ceremony, which aired on NBC and was simulcast on Peacock.

Succession went into the night with the most nominations of any series, 25, and walked away with the Outstanding Drama Series prize, but it was a pretty solid mix of winners across the board. Squid Game won Directing for a Drama and star Lee Jung-jae took home the trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama. Meanwhile, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her work in Euphoria.

On the comedy side, it was a big night for Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, which scored 20 nominations this year. The series won Directing for a Comedy Series and Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis won the trophies for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. Hacks didn't walk away empty-handed, with Jean Smart pulling out the win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The White Lotus stole the show when it came to the Limited or Anthology Series categories, winning the series award as well as acting nods for supporting players Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, and both writing and directing awards for creator Mike White.

Emmy winners Lee Jung-jae, Zendaya, and Jason Sudeikis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drama Series



Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

WINNER – Succession

Yellowjackets



Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER – Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WINNER - Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

WINNER – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Patricia Arquette, Severance

WINNER – Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succesion

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria



Guest Actor in a Drama Series



Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Guest Actress in a Drama Series



Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game



Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER – Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows





Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER – Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan, Barry

WINNER – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

WINNER – Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series



Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso



Television Movie



WINNER: Chip'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie



Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas



Limited Series/Anthology



Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

WINNER– The White Lotus





Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie



Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

WINNER – Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy



Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

WINNER – Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie

WINNER – Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

WINNER – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

WINNER – Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER – Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

WINNER: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!



Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

WINNER: Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga



Documentary or Nonfiction Series



The Andy Warhol Diaries

WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby



Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears

WINNER: George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy And Desi



The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People



Animated Program

WINNER: Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If...?



Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

WINNER: Love, Death + Robots

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

When Billie Met Lisa



For a list of technical award nominations, see Emmys.com.