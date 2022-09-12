2022 Emmys: The Complete Winners List

Join or Sign In
Ted Lasso, Succession, and Squid Game won big
The 2022 Emmy Awards awarded some of the best in television. Several Emmys were already handed out via the Creative Arts Emmys during the first weekend of September, but Monday's show awarded the buzzy categories like Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and more. Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson emceed the ceremony, which aired on NBC and was simulcast on Peacock.
Succession went into the night with the most nominations of any series, 25, and walked away with the Outstanding Drama Series prize, but it was a pretty solid mix of winners across the board. Squid Game won Directing for a Drama and star Lee Jung-jae took home the trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama. Meanwhile, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her work in Euphoria.
On the comedy side, it was a big night for Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, which scored 20 nominations this year. The series won Directing for a Comedy Series and Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis won the trophies for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. Hacks didn't walk away empty-handed, with Jean Smart pulling out the win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The White Lotus stole the show when it came to the Limited or Anthology Series categories, winning the series award as well as acting nods for supporting players Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, and both writing and directing awards for creator Mike White.
Here's the list of the 2022 Emmy winners.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
WINNER – Succession
Yellowjackets
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER – Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WINNER - Zendaya, Euphoria
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER – Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succesion
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
WINNER – Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER – Jean Smart, Hacks
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER – Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Chip'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
WINNER– The White Lotus
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
WINNER – Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
WINNER – Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
WINNER – Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
The Amazing Race
WINNER – Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER – Saturday Night Live
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
WINNER: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
WINNER: Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
The Andy Warhol Diaries
WINNER: The Beatles: Get Back
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Controlling Britney Spears
WINNER: George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy And Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
WINNER: Arcane
Bob's Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If...?
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
WINNER: Love, Death + Robots
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
